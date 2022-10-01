DJ's Sunday Rewind: Some things are bigger than football

DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After this week, I’m not super sure I want to talk about football (I write as I’m currently watching college football).

I haven’t been more aware of the position that I’m in than I was this week. And I’m incredibly self-aware — perhaps too much.

So maybe that’s the reason why every major story I wrote this week was about more than just football.

All my life I’ve fancied myself a storyteller, a day dreamer. It didn’t matter how that manifested itself, whether it was on paper or on a stage or behind a camera.

People are made up of stories. And I think that’s one of the things that drew me into journalism, because now I’m not just telling stories I dream up in my head. I’m writing about real people, which is perhaps harder.

Fiction always seems to make more sense than reality.

And the thing about writing about sports is that you’re never really just writing about sports.

For example, on Friday I drove out to McGregor to cover the game against Troy. When I woke up I hadn’t heard about what had happened the day before but obviously that game meant more once I found out.

In the wake of tragedy, sports have a way of keeping people together.

It was strange how lively the stadium felt at McGregor when I arrived. Obviously, people were grieving. People were sad. But they were there under the Friday night lights and they were together as a town. And even though in terms of football it was a must-win game for both teams, Troy and its community was there to show support and solidarity with McGregor.

Sports also provide something to which people aspire.

Earlier this week I was on the phone with Itasca head coach Ricky Torres. I come from a Hispanic background myself and I felt like it was important to highlight him as well as Marlin head coach Ruben Torres because they are two of the few Hispanic head football coaches in the area.

I spent about 20 minutes on the call with Ricky Torres and then texted with him after with a couple more questions. I had never spoken to the man before. It happened to be his birthday. We probably would have stayed on the phone longer if he didn’t have to go off to start practice.

When I sat down to write the story the next day I stared at the screen for a good half-hour. I wrote the lead over like three times. I moved paragraphs around. It was already late and deadline was looming and my editor was a little frustrated that I was taking so long, but I kept overthinking.

I finally turned it in and just let it be.

I’m sure I’ve mentioned before that I put a lot of pressure on myself. I can’t help it. I grew up an overachiever and I’m never satisfied with the work that I do.

But the next morning Ricky sent me a message expressing his appreciation for me writing the story. It was kind of a reminder that I don’t need to be so hard on myself.

Ricky also reminded me about the power of representation.

Here’s the thing about growing up Mexican in this country: you never feel like you belong. No eres ni de aqui ni de alla.

There’s a reason that quote from the Selena movie is so popular to the point it borders on being cliché. It’s because it’s true. You’re not Mexican enough for the Mexicans or American enough for the Americans. You’re a combination of a lot of different groups of people and yet not part of any. And it’s especially true for the kids whose families are a few generations removed from their home country.

Everyone expects you to be a certain way and almost always seem offended when you aren’t. I think it’s because somehow our existence contradicts their reality.

Like I said before, fiction makes more sense than reality.

But I think I’m coming to terms with my reality little by little, perhaps a little painfully at times.

I’m a first generation Mexican American woman in her mid-20s covering Texas high school football — at least for the time being.

Anyway, this is a football column after all, so here are some superlatives for y’all:

Game of the Week: Troy at McGregor

Like I said it was a must-win game and both teams brought the fight. Ultimately Troy got the stop they needed. Ethan Sorensen spread the ball around pretty well. There’s a lot of guys on that roster that I could name who provided huge contributions in the win.

Not that the Bulldogs don’t have the potential to spread the ball around offensively, but they’re still relying mainly on Sebastian Torres, and with good reason. That guy is hard to stop.

Special teams can make or break you, though. Tyler McKissick was practically flawless for Troy and Cooper Valle was essential in halting McGregor’s special teams from gaining back the extra points they lost in the first half.

Six-Man Team of the Week: Aquilla

The Cougars scored 98 points in the win over Bynum. I think that’s all I have to say about that. And even though they host No. 1-ranked and archrival Abbott next week to start district, they’ll be rolling into that game with a whole lot of confidence.

Statement of the Week: Gatesville

The Hornets have been showing week in and week out that they can hang tough. Gatesville led Mineral Wells, 30-13, at the half but wasn’t able to score in the final two quarters. Mineral Wells then scored with 20 seconds left in the game to cut the lead to 30-29.

The Rams went for two. They didn’t get it as Kason Herbelin made the stop at the 1-yard line. Lawson Mooney then recovered the onside kick to seal the deal.

Another good win for the Hornets, now 5-1 on the season.