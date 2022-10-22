DJ's Sunday Rewind: Unforgettable win for China Spring

DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was a lot going on last night, so we’re just going to jump right in.

Game of the Week: Stephenville at China Spring

Remember where you were when you read about the China Spring Cougars beating Stephenville with a buzzer-beating field goal. Put it right up there next to JFK, 9/11 and the death of Vicente Fernandez (RIP El Rey).

Okay, okay, all jokes aside, that was an epic victory.

There comes a point where you just expect teams to win, but then watching them play gets really boring and kind of tedious. Last week at La Vega the Cougars turned in a good win but the game itself lacked any sort of luster. You walked in sensing that they would win even against a team that historically had been China Spring’s biggest rival.

But against Stephenville, there was so much at stake.

This game was a reminder that China Spring hasn’t given in to the complacency that sometimes catches up with great teams. Head coach Tyler Beatty mentioned it to our freelancer Brian Coats after the game — it’s not a matter of IF adversity will hit, it’s a matter of WHEN and if you’re READY for it.

Not to sound like a broken record, but I think I’ve pointed out before that special teams can make or break you sometimes. I’m not sure the Cougars have had to kick many field goals this season but I am sure they’re happy to have Thomas Barr as their kicker. A 45-yarder in the last second of the game into the wind has to be a lot of pressure, and the kid handled it beautifully. Not to mention he’s been consistent all season and that’s all you can ask out of your kicker.

There’s really not much to say about China Spring. What they do on the field speaks for itself. But a No. 1 ranking says a lot too. Right Texas Football (*wink, wink, nudge, nudge*).

Coaching Performance of the Week: Kent Laster and company, University

South Waco has a playoff team for the first time in 13 years. How about that?

It’s been a season of firsts and a season of growth for the Trojans. They’ve got a solid, well-balanced defense and several talented playmakers on offense. More importantly, they’re bought in.

I’ve been out to see University practice a few times this season while gathering interviews and I feel like there has definitely been a shift in the mentality of this team. It was especially evident in how the staff was holding players accountable and the players were holding each other accountable during practice just this week.

University could have clinched the playoff berth last week but fell short. The Trojans went into the week and worked it out so they could get the win this week and it paid off. They still have a lot of growing to do, but they’re chopping away, so good on them.

Stat of the Week: Kiefer Sibley, Connally

So the Trib might have some housecleaning to do in terms of updating some records but according to Sports Editor Brice Cherry, Kiefer Sibley might just have broken the Centex record for most rushing yards in a single game.

Sibley led the Cadets in a tear up of Salado with a 14-carry, seven-touchdown performance while rushing for 426 yards. That’s the length of four football fields plus 26 yards. Fourteen more yards and he would have run for a quarter of a mile. (Yes, I did have to Google that. I haven’t done math without a calculator in like eight years. You know before they made it complicated.)

According to our records, the most yards we could find by a Centex back came from Frost's Jason Alexander, who ran for 395 in 1995. Sibley topped that by a good measure.

Statement of the Week: West at Grandview

Why was West not ranked going into this game?

They surely will be ranked after beating the Zebras on the road.

And I know that there’s no real importance in rankings. They don’t affect what happens on the field and are for the most part a matter of subjection. But have the Trojans not proven they’re a team worthy of one?

Would I like to see them improve in the passing game? Yes. But if running the ball and scoring on defense is working well for the Comma, then keep at it.

This was essentially the district championship. There’s no question that West has taken the reins. What makes this win interesting to me is that second place will now come down to the Grandview at Whitney matchup next week and I wouldn’t knock the Wildcats out of that one just yet.

Sparkplug Performance of the Week: Jackson Generals, Lorena

The reason I’m giving Jackson Generals this superlative is because even when Lorena had dug itself into a hole, its quarterback was levelheaded. There were several key plays in which Generals could have easily been brought down but he found a way.

The numbers only tell part of the story. Generals was 16 of 18 for 243 yards and four touchdowns. He had one interception. The rest of it can only be known if you were at the game.

Generals was scrambling and avoiding tackles and just finding a way through. There was one play where Camden Brock was stripped of the ball right in front of the goal line and Generals immediately went in to back him up and recover it.

I’ve been at each of the Leopards three losses this season but what felt different about this one was there was no way to brush away the mistakes.

Not to take away from the teams Lorena has lost to because they’re all really good teams, but at least in the losses to China Spring and Cameron Yoe there was always a loophole through which the loss could be justified.

That wasn’t the case against Franklin. And it isn’t that Franklin was undeserving to win this game. The Lions are ranked No. 1 with good reason. They were fantastic. They lived up to the hype.

But Lorena should have won this game. The Leopard players were well aware of that, and they’re not making excuses.