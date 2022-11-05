DJ's Sunday Rewind: Watch out for these teams

Before I get into it, I want to give a shout out to all the teams that have finished their seasons. Thank you for all the help in our coverage this year and for trusting us in telling your stories.

Non-Playoff Teams To Watch Out For Next Season

Itasca: After starting undefeated in non-district, the Wampus Cats put up a fight in district. They very well could have had three wins. They only fell by one touchdown against Kerens, Italy beat them by one point in a low scoring game; same against Cross Roads. Even the loss against Cayuga was close (13-6). The losses to Rio Vista and Axtell were definitely the worst of the season. But now Ricky Torres gets an offseason to build a playoff program.

Groesbeck: Oof, I was about to go on a rant about the Goats being left out of the playoffs until I actually understood the whole point differential thing. What a shame though. Groesbeck started out real strong and had a great win over Mexia, but the Stone County District is really tough. All the teams are right at that same level with each other.

Next year they’ll have a proven quarterback in Trent Platt and one of the best running backs in Central Texas with Chris Cox returning for his senior year. The Goats will be back with a vengeance next season.

Troy: It was a little harder to convince myself about this one but I was thinking to the conversation I had with Cameron Yoe coach Rick Rhoades and I think he was right about Troy. They may be more than they seem. Offensively, they’ll have a slew of veterans in Ethan Sorensen, Cooper Valle and Reed Ketcham. Defensively, the Trojans are losing Korey Gibson to graduation but Kadyn Martinez looks like the right candidate to take the charge next season. It will still be hard in a district with Franklin, Cameron Yoe and Lorena at the top of the pack.

Game of the Week: Belton at University

What more can you ask out of a district title battle? (Except maybe the win from the Trojans’ perspective).

I’m still replaying Mekhi Sandolph’s 67-yrd touchdown run in my head. He was like a viper slinking through the Belton defense, finding the openings and dodging tackles. But you also have to give credit to the O-line and his teammates for the way they opened up those lanes and provided the necessary blocks. If this isn’t the play you show your team during practice for years to come, I don’t know what is.

I also have to highlight Jashaun Manghane and Naje Drakes. These are two guys that have done a lot for the team this season as it is, but on Friday they were examples of resilience and the power of a good backup QB. When Manghane went down in the first half I was sure he wasn’t coming back on the field. Perhaps his injury was less serious than it looked from where I was sitting but it definitely did affect the tone of the game. Yet, both he and Drakes did what they could to put their team in a position to be successful.

In the end Belton just had more time and they were a tough team. Shaun Snapp was another example of a kid that just kept going for the Tigers. The win was just as deserved for them as it would have been for University.

And the fact that University was that close to grabbing a share of the title is really impressive. At the start of the season the only team the Trojans were favored over in this district was Killeen Chaparral and that was mostly because Chaparral had never played a season before.

Three points were the difference in the district narrative for University this season. And looking at the Trojans’ year as a whole, aside from the Copperas Cove loss, University could very well be 7-3 instead of 5-5. When they fell it was close and when they won it was convincing.

And they still have a chance to continue breaking expectations in the playoffs.

Coaching Performance of the Week: Tyler Crow, Riesel

We don’t really talk very much about Riesel, huh? Even though they've been really solid.

Now I’ve got my own personal, non-football related reasons why I don’t talk about Riesel and those can be discussed later (or preferably not), but objectively I’ve got to give credit where it’s due.

Coming back a week after getting shutout by Crawford and scoring 70 points is a statement. I still think Bosqueville had more to prove as they were trending downward coming into this game but Riesel just executed. I wouldn’t be surprised if they pick up at least one win in playoffs rolling on this momentum.

I think Tyler Crow has coached this team really well this season and Riesel’s district losses have been to teams that you’d guess they would likely lose to. And that’s not because Riesel isn’t good enough to beat those teams, those teams are just also very good teams. Riesel won the games that mattered and every game is going to matter from here on out.

Six Man Team of the Week: Abbott

Two words: have mercy.

I didn’t even know there was a mercy rule in football.

I think it’s "Abbott" time (haha) the Panthers got this superlative. They have been No. 1 all season and there hasn’t been any indication that they won’t be raising a trophy in a few weeks.

What I liked about this game though was that there was more all-around contribution. It wasn’t just one guy taking all the carries and getting all the tackles as usual.

Okay, it’s playoff season (which means I’m one step closer to baseball season)! Let’s go!