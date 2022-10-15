DJ's Sunday Rewind: West's score-fest only a shock if you're not paying attention

DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As Chad Conine put it in his Rosebud-Lott-Bosqueville game story lead, football can be the cause of all kinds of thrills and heartbreak.

And while it may not have been thrilling for Maypearl, Friday night sure had to be for the West Trojans in their 89-0 victory. Yes, folks, you read that right. To make it even more unbelievable, 55 of those points were scored in the first 12 minutes of the game. West went into the half leading, 76-0.

Waco Trib sports editor Brice Cherry isn’t sure if the Trojans broke any kind of records on Friday, but that’s a lot of points in a quarter for 11-man football.

West had five defensive touchdowns, which were made up of two fumble recoveries and returns and three pick-sixes. Add to that a punt return and a kickoff return to the scoring column. Plus six offensive touchdowns, all on the ground, because if there is one thing the Trojans are good at above anything else, it’s running the ball. And, apparently, scoring on defense.

It’s an impressive job for sure, but it’s not a shock.

“We’ve had a good last two or three weeks of practice,” West head coach David Woodard said in a Saturday phone interview. “The new guys who are starting in new positions are starting to understand what we’re doing and how things need to be done. And we’re just getting a lot better. They came out and started fast.”

West’s roster is full of two-way all-stars. It’s not surprising to see the likes of TJ McCutcheon taking in a punt return for a touchdown or Gus Crain, Easton Paxton and Coy Klish plucking pick-sixes out of the air like they’re Mr. Miyagi with a pair of chopsticks.

What impresses me about this Trojan win was the overall distribution of their feats. It wasn’t just Crain, Paxton, McCutcheon, Klish or Zane Meinen. You had Brock Klander and Parker Montasser bringing in fumble returns with double-digit yardage.

It was a team effort to put up that many points.

“It was a number of guys that contributed to the game and I think that’s one of the things that, especially offensively, we want to get more guys involved in what we’re doing,” Woodard said. “Defensively, for several guys to be able to make plays and be opportunistic when the ball bounces their way, it’s big for us. We’ve got a lot of guys playing well right now, and hopefully we can continue that since we have a big one this week.

The Trojans take on third-ranked Grandview next in a battle for the district title. Both are undefeated in district with just one loss on the season.

It’ll be a thrilling contest, for sure.

Ok, time for superlatives.

Game of the Week: Rosebud-Lott at Bosqueville

Oh, this district. It just keeps giving.

The Cougars and the Bulldogs played a pearl-clutching, edge-of-your seat thriller. I mean, six lead changes in a game. Luckily no one had a heart attack, right?

I like to think that the fourth quarter of a football game is a lot like the last two innings of a baseball game. Anything can happen.

I would say these two teams are pretty equally matched, so it was going to be a competitive game. In the end, Rosebud-Lott managed those final two minutes of the game a lot better and then got the pick to prevent Bosqueville from digging into that fourth-quarter magic.

Breakthroughs of the Week: Valley Mills and Hubbard

Welcome to the win column, boys.

It was bound to happen. Putting aside that both the Valley Mills vs. Bruceville-Eddy and Hubbard vs. Riesel matchups were all between winless teams, Valley Mills had close games against Riesel and Moody that the Eagles had plenty of chance of winning. Now they've gotten it done.

Six-Man Team of the Week: Oglesby

So, the curse is broken. Thank you ECA.

Now I can give this superlative to the undefeated, state-ranked Oglesby Tigers, a 72-16 winner over Evant.