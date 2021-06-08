'Dogs from the same litter: Bosqueville's familial bond aids state run

“I think we all just play together as a family,” said senior pitcher/infielder Jacob Davilla. “We all rely on each other, we know everyone has each other’s back. We play for each other. I think we mesh well together and are able to play good baseball together.”

Even little Tyrone is part of the family. Tyrone who?, you ask. Exactly.

No, it’s not an Abbott and Costello routine. Even though Tyrone is the strong, silent type, you’ve got to figure that “who?” would probably be his favorite word. He’s a ceramic owl that the Bosqueville team adopted as its de facto mascot at the start of the 2020 season, and he’s been along for the ride ever since.

As the story goes, Anderson had scattered rye seed on Bosqueville’s home field and placed the owl out there on the advice of his grandmother, as a would-be scarecrow to keep the birds away.

“It didn’t work,” Anderson said. “Then we’re getting ready to go to DeLeon for a game, and Will McLellan, our catcher that year, said, ‘Stop the bus!’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re not stopping, I don’t care what you forgot.’ He said, ‘We forgot Tyrone!’ And I say, ‘Who’s Tyrone?’ He says, ‘The owl!’ Next thing you know he’s sprinting off, getting the owl off the field. He’s been with us every game.”