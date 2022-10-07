Down early, La Vega scores 50 unanswered against Waxahachie Life

An inauspicious start couldn’t hold the Pirates from beating up on Waxahachie Life Friday night.

After Life quarterback James Hicks took the first play from scrimmage 75 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead, La Vega scored 50 unanswered points en route to a 50-7 win over the Mustangs in their district opener.

Senior Roderick Ridge took the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to the Life 3, setting up Nikzavyer Rice for an easy score. Rice had an outstanding night, finishing with 140 yards on the ground, including another short score, and a 72-yard touchdown later in the game when the outcome was determined.

La Vega quarterback Robert Prescott looked strong in the first half, throwing both of his touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. Prescott hit fellow senior Stephon Nickerson for a 42-yard catch and score early in the game and finished off the first-half scoring with a 10-yard throwback to Bryson Williams. Prescott finished with 121 yards through the air.

Starting running back Bryson Roland played sparingly Friday night, nursing a groin injury. He finished the night strong, rushing for 57 yards on just five carries in the second half. Johnny Hammond added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Pirate defense recovered from the Hicks run well. Starting running back Kordell Berry was the Life workhorse, but was held to just 69 yards on his 28 carries. Hicks rushed just five more times after the opening touchdown for 30 yards and completed nine passes for 74 yards.

La Vega (4-3, 1-0) welcomes defending state champion China Spring (6-1, 1-0) to Willie Williams Field next Friday night in a key district showdown.