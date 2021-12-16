Dream-chasing China Spring seniors on cusp of living it out

They love each other, and aren’t afraid to admit it.

“There’s just a lot of trust in one another. I’ve made a bond with a team I’ll never forget,” said Exline, who added that his teammates, along with the China Spring community, provided a huge outpouring of support when he lost his mother Arianne in 2019.

Bell said he’s always known that the Class of 2021-22 had the potential to be an “extremely special” group. He’s watched them grow as players and as leaders, taking cues from the senior classes that preceded them. Last year China Spring adopted “Leave a Legacy” as its team motto, and a year later these graduating Cougar seniors have already assured that their group’s legacy will linger long into the future.

“They just want it really bad,” Bell said. “You get a lot of teams that are special, a lot of groups that are special, but sometimes you have to push them and guide them along and force them to go do something. We don’t have to coach these guys very hard and motivate them. They want it just as bad as the coaches do, if not more. These guys are phenomenal to coach.”