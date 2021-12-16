Dream-chasing China Spring seniors on cusp of living it out

You can’t keep a seventh grader in his seat at a varsity football game. Eventually, he’s going to drift to a patch of grass somewhere and start throwing a ball around himself.
Back when they were seventh graders, China Spring’s current senior football players followed that same pattern. Watch a little of the game, then go play their own game.
And while they played, they talked. They dreamed. They mapped out their future.
As topographers go, the Cougars were dead on.
“We’ve legitimately talked about it,” said senior defensive end Dawson Exline. “Even before middle school, when we were throwing the ball around, we were setting the goals we wanted to reach. Now we’re actually playing in it and achieving these goals.”
The “it” to which Exline was referring is the same “it” that every high school football player in Texas dreams about — a state championship. Unlike most of those dreamers, the Cougars and their special 17-member senior group have given themselves the chance to live “it” out, as they’ll face Gilmer (14-1) for the Class 4A Division II state title at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
China Spring’s seniors have essentially grown up as football players under the watchful eye of Brian Bell, aka “Coach B,” who took over as the Cougars’ head coach when they were freshmen. The road they’ve traveled to reach this spot at Jerryworld wasn’t always a smooth, paved, six-lane highway. Sometimes it resembled a gravel road.
But sometimes you need a little gravel in your eye to get where you’re going.
“It was a rough start early with these guys, because we were in (4A) Division I, playing with Stephenville and Brownwood, really good competition, big kids, big programs, and La Vega,” said Bell, who was 10-14 in his first two seasons but has gone 26-2 since. “It was tough on them. But these past two seasons they’ve kind of started reaping some benefits of their hard work, and all that stuff started paying off.”
So, yeah, they’ve seen hard times. They’ve endured a COVID season. But now here they stand, no worse for wear, winners of 15 straight games, including a satisfying 27-17 triumph over No. 1-ranked Carthage, the team that bounced the Cougars from last year’s playoffs.
“Those experiences, you’ve always got to think the next-play mentality,” said linebacker Brayden Faulkner. “That’s in every aspect of life. You’ve just got to move on to the next thing and build from what happened.”
Many of China Spring’s best players are seniors. Faulkner, who opened his high school career as a quarterback, now provides the heartbeat of the defense as a field-blanketing linebacker, with 164.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks on the year. He’ll play in his 54th varsity game against Gilmer.
Exline brings more pop than Orville Reddenbacher, drilling ball carriers to the tune of 128 tackles and seven sacks, while Keith Njemini set a school record this season with 12 sacks. On the other side of the ball, Major Bowden outranks his first name as a top-flight field general, accounting for more than 3,000 yards of total offense and a combined total of 47 passing and rushing touchdowns.
But these dudes don’t just roll out of bed and score touchdowns or make tackles. Bell calls them a “coachable, team-first group” that sets the standard with how they approach everything from practice habits to film room sessions.
“It’s different. They’re super, super self-motivated, they wake up, they get there, they’re watching film,” Bell said. “Usually we have to beg guys to watch film during the week, and these guys come in with their own game plan, ready to go.”
As such, Bell and the Cougar coaching staff grants the seniors freedom to improvise. Because they’re so well-schooled on the scouting report, the coaches don’t mind if the players make the occasional audible or in-game adjustment.
So, these senior Cougars are smart, they’re talented and they’re willing to be coached. But they credit their team camaraderie as the over-the-top push they needed to make it to state.
They love each other, and aren’t afraid to admit it.
“There’s just a lot of trust in one another. I’ve made a bond with a team I’ll never forget,” said Exline, who added that his teammates, along with the China Spring community, provided a huge outpouring of support when he lost his mother Arianne in 2019.
Bell said he’s always known that the Class of 2021-22 had the potential to be an “extremely special” group. He’s watched them grow as players and as leaders, taking cues from the senior classes that preceded them. Last year China Spring adopted “Leave a Legacy” as its team motto, and a year later these graduating Cougar seniors have already assured that their group’s legacy will linger long into the future.
“They just want it really bad,” Bell said. “You get a lot of teams that are special, a lot of groups that are special, but sometimes you have to push them and guide them along and force them to go do something. We don’t have to coach these guys very hard and motivate them. They want it just as bad as the coaches do, if not more. These guys are phenomenal to coach.”
Turns out when you want something for as many years as these senior Cougars have wanted a state championship, bumping right up against it brings out a whole new level of fervor, an increased energy.
“It’s huge,” Bowden said. “That’s what you dream of, senior year, going undefeated, going to state, winning it all. It would be big.”
Added Faulkner, “It would be everything. We’ve been dreaming about this since we were little kids. Going 16-0 would be everything. It would mean a lot to us.”
There’s a cute little saying that hovers around middle-aged and older people. Should you forget where you placed your keys or can’t recall the reason for entering a particular room, it’s said you’re experiencing a “Senior Moment.”
Well, China Spring’s 12th graders want nothing more than to experience their own “Senior Moment,” and it’s one they know they’ll never forget.
“That would be awesome. It would almost feel as if our little journey is complete,” Exline said. “Once again, that’s something that we’ve been dreaming of and talking of since we were little kids, talking about how we not only wanted to play on the same team together, but achieve that goal of making it to the state championship. Now we’re doing it.”