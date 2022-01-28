Duncanville athleticism too much for Midway, 61-42

Midway played host to top-ranked Duncanville Friday night, but the home Panthers could not spring the upset over the visiting Panthers, falling 61-42 in a key district matchup.

Midway tried to shorten the game by using a zone defense, along with lengthy offensive possessions, but Duncanville’s athleticism was too hard to match, as it has been for just about all of their opponents this season. Duncanville ran its record to 24-1 overall and 10-0 in District 11-6A. Their only loss came against No. 2 Richardson on December 30, 60-58 in overtime.

Midway (18-11, 4-5) caught Duncanville five days after that game. Like their first matchup, they hung around and scrapped just enough to keep things interesting. However, Duncanville never trailed Friday, and the closest Midway could get in the second half was 36-26 midway through the third quarter.

Midway senior forward Caden Powell was a force inside. He led the home Panthers with 14 points. Senior guard Daron Washington contributed nine points, all on three-pointers.

Both teams came out of the gates a little sluggish. Duncanville missed its first four shots, and Midway did not score until about four minutes into the game. After the first quarter, the visiting Panthers led 12-5.