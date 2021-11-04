 Skip to main content
Duncanville throttles Waco High, 76-0; Lions close winless season
DUNCANVILLE — As expected, No. 4 Duncanville had no issues handling Waco High, as the Panthers pounded the Lions, 76-0, on Thursday night.

That closes out a winless season for Waco High (0-10 overall, 0-7 in District 11-6A) in Linden Heldt’s debut campaign as the Lions’ head coach.

Meanwhile, Duncanville (8-1, 7-0) completed a perfect run through district play and will carry the league’s No. 1 seed into the 6A Division I playoffs. About all that went wrong for the dominant Panthers was a rare missed extra point late in the fourth quarter.

