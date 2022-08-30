Durable West bounces back from deficit, captures sweep over Robinson

As they warmed up before the match, the West Lady Trojans wore T-shirts adorned with the message, “Outwork everybody. Period.”

It’s a good T-shirt slogan. It’s an even better on-court philosophy.

West lived out that gritty, grindstone-nudging mantra, as the Class 3A 17th-ranked Lady Trojans vanquished Class 4A’s Robinson, 28-26, 25-18, 29-27, in nondistrict volleyball action on Tuesday night at the Robinson Gym.

West (17-7) trailed on the scoreboard at various stages of the match, but they don’t call it rally scoring for nothing. Rally they did. The Lady Trojans just simply wouldn’t break.

“They do not give up. They’re fighters and they don’t stop,” said first-year West head coach Kari Sowders. “So, we’ve won three or four games in five sets this year, because we won’t quit. We may make a bunch of mistakes, may have to go through a bunch of bumps, but they don’t quit. My defense is solid.”

Robinson (12-11) played with precision and efficiency early in the match, as the Rockets launched out to the first seven points. Sophomore Kaygen Marshall, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year in softball, was dialed in for some sizzling smashes, and West’s defenders looked a little discombobulated.

Robinson led by as many as 10 points at three different junctures of the opening set, including at 14-4 after Tynslee Richards showed some perseverance by winning a fourth joust at the net of the same point, after West returned the previous three stuff attempts.

But Sowders is right. Her team is harder to kill than a zombie apocalypse. West’s defense tightened up, behind the deft digging and all-around beautiful back-row passing of Marley Gerik and Laney Kucera, and the Lady Trojans started chipping away at the Robinson lead.

West eventually tied the score at 21 when a Rocket kill attempt hit the chair-side antenna. The teams just kept scratching back and forth, pushing things into extra points, but West finally nabbed the final two points on a Robinson mishit into the net and some miscommunication from the Rocket defenders on set point.

Call Gerik and Kucera the Shovel Sisters, because they were digging out everything back there.

“That’s what we focus on every time out,” Sowders said when asked about West’s defense. “These girls back here, you don’t have to worry about, they’re going to get you the ball up there. You guys just take care of the ball up front. They play, they have fun, they know and anticipate. The two of them together and even my sophomore who came in and played middle back, Caitlin Divin, she’s going hard. She’s just a sophomore and is so coachable, willing to do what I ask. Right back, Bailey (Jenkins), did a good job, too. The defense is what is helping us win games. I’ve told my teams for years, defense wins, and this is a prime example.”

Robinson certainly made West work. The Rockets had their moments where they looked like they’d push this thing to a five-set rumble. In particular, they spread their attacking around nicely, as eight different players registered a kill, led by six from Marshall and four apiece from Richards and Ryland Pledger.

“I think it’s such a good sign,” said first-year Robinson head coach Margaret Dean. “At any point, I know any girl on the bench is ready to get off of it and go make a huge impact. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

The final two sets unfolded just as tightly as the opening squabble. The teams fought to a 15-all tie in the second, but West inched away at the end behind the hitting of middle blocker Maddie Honea, who led all players with 14 kills in her first match back after a two-week layoff due to injury.

The give-and-take continued into the third set, as neither team could gain much more than a two-point separation from the other. Robinson managed to fight off two match-point situations, and the Rockets twice moved to set point themselves, just an eyelash away from stretching things to a fourth set.

But with Robinson leading 27-26, West’s Honea found a hole in the defense with a two-handed push kill. West went up 28-27 when Riley Kaluza deflected an attack off a Robinson block attempt. Then the Lady Trojans put the finishing touches on the win when setter Adley Sykora tipped over a look-what-I-found putaway at the net.

Taiylor Immicke contributed eight kills to West’s winning effort, while Keegan Mayhue had six and Kaluza added four.

Despite the loss, Robinson’s Dean said she sees her team “moving in the right direction.”

“I think this is definitely another step in our learning process,” the coach said. “It’s a new team, a new coaching staff, and we’re just trying to build every game. The fight was amazing, but again, finishing. What can we do as a collective to finish these sets, to be perfect for those last two (points) when it gets tight. Just moving forward, how can we finish, but I think we learned a lot from this.”

Similarly, it goes down as just one win in a long season, but these are the kinds of mettle-testing matches that West’s Sowders said can have lasting benefits.

“It’s going to help us, obviously, in district,” she said. “We’re going to have to beat a good team, a Grandview team, that’s winning a lot of games. But what I’m proud of is us playing such a tough preseason schedule. We’ve played China Spring and Crawford and Blum and Glen Rose and Troy, just back-to-back-to-back hard-hitting teams.

“We rarely just quit playing. We’re down and we struggle, but they’re going to fight for every point. Even though they’re making a lot of mental mistakes, they’re fighting for every point, so I think that is going to help us huge in the district run for the championship, and then in the playoffs. Because they’re going to be ready to fight and they’re not going to go down easy.”