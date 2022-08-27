Eagle Christian 38, Vanguard 6

Kason Ingram passed for a pair of touchdowns and darted for two more on the ground to wing the Eagles to a solid season-opening win over the crosstown Vikings.

Ingram hit on 8 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying five times for 60 yards and two more TDs. Ingram’s favorite target was Isaiah Glenn, who went for 87 yards and a touchdown. Liam Hall paced ECA (1-0) on the ground with 13 carries for 144 yards and two TDs.

The Eagles snuffed out Vanguard’s rushing attack at every turn, holding the Vikings (0-1) to minus-3 yards in 22 attempts. Blake Gonzales led ECA’s defensive charge with 12 tackles, including three for losses, and a pair of sacks.