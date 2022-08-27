Eagle Christian 38, Vanguard 6

Kason Ingram passed for a pair of touchdowns and darted for two more on the ground to wing the Eagles to a solid season-opening win over the crosstown Vikings.
Ingram hit on 8 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying five times for 60 yards and two more TDs. Ingram’s favorite target was Isaiah Glenn, who went for 87 yards and a touchdown. Liam Hall paced ECA (1-0) on the ground with 13 carries for 144 yards and two TDs.
The Eagles snuffed out Vanguard’s rushing attack at every turn, holding the Vikings (0-1) to minus-3 yards in 22 attempts. Blake Gonzales led ECA’s defensive charge with 12 tackles, including three for losses, and a pair of sacks.
Photos: High school football Week 1 around Waco, Central Texas
La Vega's Bryson Roland runs upfield past Kennedale's Jaylen Webb, right, in the first half of Friday's season opener. No. 7 La Vega won, 34-7. The sophomore running back finished with 237 yards and four touchdowns.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland scores past Kennedale in the first half of the Pirates' season-opening home game Friday night. The Pirates won easily, 34-7.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Devonta Hilliard runs for extra yardage against Kennedale in the first half of Friday's game, won by La Vega, 34-7.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena and China Spring players meet for the coin flip before their season-opening football game at Cougar Stadium on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Kasen Taylor looks for running room around China Spring's Tristan Exline, left, and Jaylen Trotter, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline pulls in a touchdown pass over Lorena's Braylon Henry, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline pulls in a touchdown pass over Lorena's Braylon Henry, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals connects for a touchdown pass to Jadon Porter in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals tries to pick up extra yardage against China Spring in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton, right, scores past Lorena's Kasen Taylor, left, in the first half of the Cougars' 38-20 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tristan Exline scores past Lorena’s Conner Pewitt, right, in the first half of the Cougars’ 38-20 win in a battle of defending state champions.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Reid Tedford throws downfield against Mansfield in the Panthers’ 31-14 loss to the Tigers on Friday.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway defensive end Nicolas Wells yanks down Mansfield wide receiver Jacobe Hayes in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dominque Hill heads upfield past the Mansfield defense in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dominque Hill scores on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Grayson Martin catches a pass for a touchdown against University's Matthew Marquez.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark runs past University's Travion Degrate after a reception during action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Jaylen Guerrero catches the ball in front of University's Dantrell Degrate in the season opening game Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Grayson Martin is pulled down by University's Dantrell Degrate after catching a pass during action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. The Rockets beat University, 17-15, in season opening action.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark catches a pass in front of University's Travion Degrate during first-half action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. Robinson built a 17-0 halftime lead and held on for a 17-15 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University's Mekhi Sandolph outruns Robinson's Cody Martinez during season-opening action for both teams Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. Robinson won, 17-15.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University’s Mekhi Sandolph is tackled by Robinson’s Dylan Olivares.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
