Eagle Christian 84, Dallas Fairhill 47

DALLAS — Quinn Huntington may have to ice his arm after this one, but it figures to be worth it. Huntington threw for seven touchdown passes as the Eagles picked up their first win of the season.

Huntington hit on 11 of 18 for 329 yards and seven TDs against only one interception. Huntington also scored himself on a 50-yard kick return.

Samuel Harriman was Huntington’s busiest receiver, grabbing four balls for 130 yards and three TDs, while Matthew Mathis had two TD grabs that spanned 81 yards. David Swamsidi led the running attack for ECA (1-2) by rushing for 205 yards and three scores, while adding a 22-yard TD snag.

