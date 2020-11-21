Eagle Christian melts scoreboard in first-ever playoff win, 106-61

WATAUGA — Eagle Christian Academy ensured that its first-ever playoff game wouldn’t be its last one. And ECA left no doubt about it.

The Eagles clicked up triple digits on the scoreboard in buzzing past Texoma Christian, 106-61, in the bi-district round of the TAPPS Six-Man Div. III playoffs.

David Swamsidi racked up four touchdowns in the scoring onslaught for ECA (3-5). He carried 13 times for 133 yards and two TDs and caught three balls for 80 yards and two more scores. Swamsidi also had enough energy to add eight tackles defensively.

Caleb Wilson churned out plenty of yardage, too, rushing 12 times for 210 yards and three TDs while throwing for another score. Wilson had 10 tackles and an interception on the other side.

Eagle Christian will move on to face Wichita Christian at 2 p.m. next Saturday back at Harvest Christian Academy in Watauga.