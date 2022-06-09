Eagle-eyed champs: Valley Mills holds off Shiner, 4-2, for fourth state title

ROUND ROCK — Throughout the season, Valley Mills coach Doug Shanafelt connected his squad to the Eagles’ highly successful baseball tradition by bringing in players from the 1983 and 1991-92 state championship teams to share their experiences.

Now the Eagles have some new spokesmen.

After leaving with heat-related cramps, senior Cooper Ewing talked his way back into the game to pitch the final inning to seal the Eagles’ 4-2 win over previously unbeaten Shiner to capture the Class 2A state title on a sweltering Thursday afternoon.

When Ewing struck out Keenan Hailey for the final out, he was mobbed by teammates in a massive dogpile while all generations of Valley Mills fans and former players celebrated their fourth state championship in the stands at Dell Diamond.

“It means the world,” said Valley Mills senior outfielder Kaleb Kuligowski. “I love this community. As you can see, we’ve got the whole town behind us, and I’m glad we can do it in front of them and our team gets to honor Valley Mills.”

Valley Mills (30-2-2) beat a Shiner team that came into the championship game with a 34-0 record, but Shanafelt wasn’t surprised the Eagles won their first state championship in 30 years because he's seen them pull out close games throughout the playoffs.

After leading Valley Mills to the 2005 state tournament, Shanafelt stepped away from coaching before returning as an assistant seven years ago to coach his son. He became the head coach again this year because he believed this was a special group.

“I’m telling you, these kids are just winners and they believe in themselves and they believe in the guy standing beside them as much as they believe in themselves,” Shanafelt said. “I’m still taking it in. I can’t describe it because it’s indescribable.”

Ewing limited the Comanches to two hits and two walks in the first four innings in the 95-degree heat before Kuligowski relieved for the fifth and sixth innings after the Eagles built a 4-1 lead.

Kuligowski worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when he struck out Hailey. But after sitting two innings, Ewing (11-1) convinced Shanafelt that he was ready to come back to finish the game.

“He asked me if I was good, and I said yes,” Ewing said. “He put Kuli back on the mound and I was like coach I’m ready to go, and he was like OK let’s go then. I went out and finished the job.”

Kaidan Boothe opened the seventh inning with an infield single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on first baseman Kenneth Mclane’s throwing error to cut the lead to 4-2. But Kuligowski saved an extra base hit when he made an over the shoulder diving catch of Ryan Peterson’s long drive to center field for the second out.

“That ball was absolutely crushed,” Kuligowski said. “I had to do a track meet to get that. I know everybody expected me to catch that and I knew I had to catch it, so I ran my hardest and tracked it down. It seemed like it was 400 feet.”

After walking Drew Wenske, Ewing sealed the win by striking out Hailey. Ewing, the Class 2A state tournament MVP, had extra motivation because he wanted to honor a Clifton High School friend, Jackson Newton, who died during the past week.

“I thought about him and how hard he worked every day, and how hard he pushed himself, and no matter what he did, he finished what he started,” Ewing said. “So I had to do it for him.”

The Comanches struck first in the second inning after Bryce Filip walked and moved to second on Ewing’s wild pickoff attempt at first base. Filip got to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Carson Schuette’s ground out.

But the Eagles took command with a three-run third inning off Wenske.

Elandis Taylor reached on a one-out single before Wenske hit Eli McNair with a pitch. Cason Johnson followed with a run-scoring single.

The biggest hit of the inning came from Kuligowski, who drilled a two-run triple into the right-field alley to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.

“I saw it was a curveball that hung a little too much,” Kuligowski said. “I waited on it and went the opposite way. I usually don’t go opposite way very much, I’m a pull hitter. But I’ve been working on the tee the last week.”

The Eagles tacked on another run in the fourth as Taylor started the rally again with a single before moving to third on third baseman Filip’s throwing error after he fielded McNair’s grounder. Taylor scored on Johnson’s infield single.

Now with their own state championship in the bag, the 2022 Eagles plan to come back to talk to future Valley Mills teams to share their experiences. They’ll have plenty of stories to tell for a long, long time.

“It’s going to be a great conversation when I’m around 40 years old, getting to come back for the high school reunion and getting to talk about it,” Kuligowski said. “I’ll get to come back and talk to this team hopefully in a couple of years like we have been bringing back old players. I’m very excited to do that. I’m just so happy.”

