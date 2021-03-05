East Chambers' Ceasar thwarts Lorena

MADISONVILLE — Deep in the playoffs, it’s good to have a go-to guy.

The Lorena Leopards had a few options in that department, but they couldn’t match that of East Chambers guard Ernest Ceasar in the Class 3A Region III semifinals.

Every time the Leopards made a push, East Chambers looked to Ceasar, who scored 31 points and led the Buccaneers to a 53-35 victory on Friday night at the Madisonville High School gym.

Lorena trailed by 10 at halftime, but started the second half on an 8-0 run. Leopards freshman forward Cameron Brock made a floater in the lane that sliced East Chambers’ advantage to 31-29 with 3:57 left in the third.

So, of course, the Bucs went to Ceasar. He got the ball in the paint and the diminutive but determined guard put in a bucket to stop the Lorena surge. He kept it going with a pair of free throws and the final basket of the third quarter to preserve a four-point East Chambers lead.

To start the fourth, Ceasar found teammate Jacoby Perrault with a smooth interior pass for a layup and nailed a 3-pointer to fuel the Bucs’ 9-0 spurt to take control.