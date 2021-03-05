East Chambers' Ceasar thwarts Lorena

MADISONVILLE — Deep in the playoffs, it’s good to have a go-to guy.
The Lorena Leopards had a few options in that department, but they couldn’t match that of East Chambers guard Ernest Ceasar in the Class 3A Region III semifinals.
Every time the Leopards made a push, East Chambers looked to Ceasar, who scored 31 points and led the Buccaneers to a 53-35 victory on Friday night at the Madisonville High School gym.
Lorena trailed by 10 at halftime, but started the second half on an 8-0 run. Leopards freshman forward Cameron Brock made a floater in the lane that sliced East Chambers’ advantage to 31-29 with 3:57 left in the third.
So, of course, the Bucs went to Ceasar. He got the ball in the paint and the diminutive but determined guard put in a bucket to stop the Lorena surge. He kept it going with a pair of free throws and the final basket of the third quarter to preserve a four-point East Chambers lead.
To start the fourth, Ceasar found teammate Jacoby Perrault with a smooth interior pass for a layup and nailed a 3-pointer to fuel the Bucs’ 9-0 spurt to take control.
With the win, 11th-ranked East Chambers (27-0) advances to face Academy in the regional final at 1 p.m. on Saturday back at the Madisonville gym. The No. 16 Bumblebees defeated seventh-ranked New Waverly, 70-69, in a double-overtime thriller in the first game of the night at the regional tournament.
No. 14 Lorena finishes its season with a 24-5 record.
Although the UIL didn’t host regional tournaments this season due to COVID-19 risk mitigation, the four regional finalists in 3A Region III agreed to an impromptu regional tournament in Madisonville.
East Chambers’ relentless defensive pressure sparked a couple of key runs in the first half for the Buccaneers.
The Bucs forced Lorena into three turnovers before the Leopards managed to take their first shot.
Meanwhile, East Chambers’ speedy Ceasar got a steal and a fast break layup, put back a missed shot and tossed in a floating jumper. Ceasar’s quick work helped the Buccaneers take a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Lorena settled down and began to fight back with an 8-0 run that extended into the second quarter. Leopards guard Graham Goolsby hit a jump shot to start the second quarter and sliced East Chambers’ lead to 10-8.
The Bucs got rolling again midway through the second quarter. Ceasar pushed the ball in transition for a lay in that started a 9-0 run. Guard Payton Anderson kept it going when he nailed a 3-pointer and Ceasar capped it by getting another put back that lifted East Chambers to a 26-12 advantage.
But the Leopards wouldn’t go away.