HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

ECA coach Bryce Frazier honored with state award

Bryce Frazier

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Eagle Christian Academy football coach Bryce Frazier was honored by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the Private School Coach of the Week for the state.

Frazier oversaw one of the state’s highest-scoring outputs as ECA outraced Buckholts, 73-72, last Friday. In that game, Eagles running back Lim Hall rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns while Isaiah Glen chipped in 163 yards and two more TDs.

Frazier and the Eagles (2-1) will try to keep flying when they head to East Texas this week for a game against Longview Christian Heritage.

