Efficient Whitney capitalizes on Robinson mistakes, 31-6

Robinson arrived for its second home game of the season at Rocket Field in a giving mood.
The Rockets gave up penalties, gave up mistakes and gave up four costly turnovers.
As a result, they gave up a lopsided 31-6 loss to visiting Whitney to fall to 0-2 in the young season. Whitney improved to 1-1.
“Just a terrible night all the way around,” said a frustrated Robinson coach Robert Rubel. “We’re making too many excuses, we’re not doing what we supposed to do and we’ve got to get better. We made some progress last week, but not tonight. Just a terrible night for high school football.”
While the Rockets miscues and misfires certainly contributed to the loss, Whitney senior quarterback Garrett Peacock was brilliant in the non-district win. He tossed a career-high five touchdown passes, three in the first half, two in the second, before being replaced late in the game.
His final scoring pass covered 42 yards to fellow senior Jaxon Montgomery midway through the fourth quarter for the final margin. It was the second TD catch for Montgomery, who grabbed a nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
While the first half was filled with mistakes for Robinson, the second half didn’t start much better for the Rockets. A running into the kicker penalty kept Whitney’s first drive after halftime alive and the Wildcats used the drive extension for their opening second half score. Peacock found Montgomery just pass the goal line for a nine-yard touchdown pass and a 25-0 lead midway through the third quarter after a missed two-point conversion run.
Robinson avoided the shutout later in third quarter when Blaine Lathern scored from four yards out to cut the Whitney lead to 25-6 late in the third quarter after a missed extra point.
The first Rockets' score was set up by a perfect 45-yard pass-and catch from quarterback Aiden Stanford to senior wide receiver Dallas Ryno, which carried the ball down to the Whitney 32 and led to the touchdown just five plays later.
The first-half turnover plague started early for the Rockets, hoping for their first win of the season. After stopping the Whitney on fourth down on the first series of the game, Robinson started a steady march down the field.
They converted two fourth downs, the first on a run by quarterback Stanford, and the second on a pass from Stanford to Grayson Martin. A third-down conversion followed and the Rockets had a first down on the Wildcats 18-yard-line.
But on the next play, disaster struck as Trey Stout couldn’t handle a pitch from Stanford and Whitney recovered a fumble to end the drive. The Wildcats moved the ball 70 yards in eight plays and scored the first points of the game when Whitney quarterback Peacock threw the first of his three first half touchdowns, eight yards to Jordan Newton for a 7-0 lead after Joseph Mendoza kicked the extra point.
Robinson moved the ball down to the Whitney 30 on a 35-yard run by Grayson Martin, just before the end of the quarter, but the drive stalled without any points.
Midway through the second quarter, Robinson worked the ball down to the Whitney 37, but a fumble by Stanford ended another drive. The Wildcats, also eager for their first win of the year, drove for their second score on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Peacock to Newton for a 13-0 lead after a missed extra point.
One more promising Robinson drive just before halftime with passes for Stanford for 27 and 11 yards brought the ball down to the 11-yard-line of Whitney. But on third down, Brayden Gant couldn’t get a handle on a pitchout from Stanford and once again Whitney took over the fumble recovery.
The Wildcats needed only four plays to score as Peacock found a wide open Kyler Cryns for a 37-yard touchdown pass and a 19-0 halftime lead.