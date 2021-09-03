Efficient Whitney capitalizes on Robinson mistakes, 31-6

Robinson avoided the shutout later in third quarter when Blaine Lathern scored from four yards out to cut the Whitney lead to 25-6 late in the third quarter after a missed extra point.

The first Rockets' score was set up by a perfect 45-yard pass-and catch from quarterback Aiden Stanford to senior wide receiver Dallas Ryno, which carried the ball down to the Whitney 32 and led to the touchdown just five plays later.

The first-half turnover plague started early for the Rockets, hoping for their first win of the season. After stopping the Whitney on fourth down on the first series of the game, Robinson started a steady march down the field.

They converted two fourth downs, the first on a run by quarterback Stanford, and the second on a pass from Stanford to Grayson Martin. A third-down conversion followed and the Rockets had a first down on the Wildcats 18-yard-line.

But on the next play, disaster struck as Trey Stout couldn’t handle a pitch from Stanford and Whitney recovered a fumble to end the drive. The Wildcats moved the ball 70 yards in eight plays and scored the first points of the game when Whitney quarterback Peacock threw the first of his three first half touchdowns, eight yards to Jordan Newton for a 7-0 lead after Joseph Mendoza kicked the extra point.