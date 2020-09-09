Elite China Spring guard Eli Stephens pledges to American

One of the area’s top basketball players has settled on his collegiate home.
China Spring guard Eli Stephens has committed to American University in Washington, D.C., announcing the move on Twitter. Stephens enters his senior year as the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year after averaging a Central Texas-leading 27.1 points per game in 2019-20. He also chipped in 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals and increased his scoring average to 33.3 in the playoffs.
American is an NCAA Division I school that plays in the Patriot League. It has made three NCAA tournament appearances in its history, most recently in 2014.
