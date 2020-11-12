 Skip to main content
Ensor, Hare win HS football fan polls
Bruceville-Eddy - Trapper Ensor (copy)

Ensor
Bosqueville QB Linemen (copy)

Michael Hare

Bruceville Eddy quarterback Trapper Ensor won the WacoTrib.com Offensive Player of the Week poll. Ensor passed for 135 yards and rushed for 85 and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 26-25 win over Rosebud-Lott. He received 454 votes and finished 299 in front of Dustin Wilson in Axtell.

Bosqueville nose guard Michael Hare won the Defensive Player of the Week poll. Hare had four tackles and returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 49-14 win over Hamilton. Hare captured 1,060 votes. He received 120 more votes than Axtell’s Jordan Davis in second place.

The player of the week polls are established by each week’s High School Football Honor Roll. Coaches nominated players for the Honor Roll, which is a way for the Trib to recognize each week’s top performances. The Honor Roll has concluded for this season.

