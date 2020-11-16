Even in very different 2020, Crawford and Blum back at familiar stage

And then there were two.

It’ll look a lot different this time around — doesn’t everything in 2020? — but Crawford and Blum are making return trips to the state semifinals of the UIL volleyball playoffs this week. They’re the last two Central Texas teams remaining in the quest for a state title, and both are well-acquainted with this stage.

Crawford (31-3) has reached the final four in Class 2A for the fifth time in program history, and the Lady Pirates stand poised to capture their third championship in the past four years. Even still, Crawford coach Jeff Coker said that every trip remains both special and unique.

“We’re definitely excited about the opportunity,” Coker said. “This is actually the first time in school history we’ve gone to state in back-to-back years. In the past we’ve never been able to get back (the next year). So that’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m really proud of this group of kids.”