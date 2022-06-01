Even more Pirate treasure: Crawford claims program's fourth state title, 3-0

AUSTIN — Bringing home a fourth state championship, the Crawford softball dynasty is alive and thriving with no foreseeable end in sight.

Kenzie Jones was at her best as she threw a three-hitter and the Lady Pirates provided early offensive support as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Lovelady in the Class 2A state championship game Wednesday night at McCombs Field.

The Lady Pirates (29-2) have now won state titles in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2022. They erased the taste of a 5-4 loss to Stamford in the 2021 state championship game as they scored runs in the first three innings and rode Jones’ spectacular pitching to complete the win.

“This is incredible, better than last year, I can say that,” Jones said. “I had a lot of nerves coming in, but once we got three runs on the board I felt a lot better about the game.”

Jones (29-2) was nearly as dominant as she was in Tuesday’s semifinals when she threw a two-hitter and walked four batters in Crawford’s 1-0 win over Weimar.

Crawford’s ace outdueled Macie LaRue, who threw a seven-hitter and didn’t walk a batter while allowing two earned runs. LaRue threw a five-hitter to outduel Texas Longhorns commitment Citlaly Gutierrez in Lovelady’s 1-0 win over Stamford in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“We knew we weren’t going to strike out too many hitters because they have such good hitters at the top of the lineup,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “We have to make good plays on defense, and that’s exactly what we did. We made several fantastic plays.”

Jones walked just two batters while striking out five, and allowed Lovelady’s first hit when Rylee Biedrzycki singled to open the fifth. But she got out of that inning by forcing LaRue to ground out before striking out Shyanne Pipkin and Bailee Albinus.

After committing three errors against Weimar, the Lady Pirates played flawless defense with no errors against Lovelady (35-5-2).

After Scout Lovell hit a one-out single in the sixth, Crawford catcher Haley Holmes threw a laser to shortstop Savanna Pogue at second on a stolen base attempt.

Holmes’ perfect throw likely saved a run as Morgan Womack followed with a single before Jones struck out Linda Martinez to end the inning.

Jones gave herself a cushion in the first inning as she looped a single to right field to score Kylie Ray, who lashed a two-out double to left field.

Holmes opened the second inning with a single and scored on third baseman Martinez’s fielding error.

The Lady Pirates made it 3-0 in the third as Taylor Gohlke drilled a double to left field to score pinch runner Kymbree Larance after Jones reached on a single.

Losing only two key seniors in Ray and Lexi Moody, the Lady Pirates expect to keep winning at a high level next season.

“It’s our legacy and the people that come before us,” Jones said. “We’re built on discipline. Coaches work on our strengths and that’s why we’re good.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.