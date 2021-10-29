 Skip to main content
Everman 51, University 7
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Everman 51, University 7

EVERMAN — It was a case of two teams going in different directions in Everman, as the playoff-bound Bulldogs easily dispatched the winless Trojans.

Everman (5-4 overall, 4-2 in District 5-5A Div. II) never missed a beat and stretched out to a big lead, 44-7, by halftime. Jarion Basped turned in an especially efficient night at quarterback for the home team, hitting on 11 of 15 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Everman also ran the ball effectively, paced by Jonathen Wilson, who had 13 carries for 117 yards and a score.

Jaylon Marshall carried 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown in the loss for University (0-9, 0-5), scoring on a 25-yard run early in the second quarter.

