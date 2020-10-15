Every day's a win: China Spring volleyball's singular approach working wonders

“I watched as it was (the Packers’) philosophy and mentality. You’re always 0-0,” Cole said. “So you want to end the day 1-0. That’s what we talk about. Coach (Brian) Bell uses that a lot with his football program, so we want to come out of here 1-0 today. We’re not looking at it as a winning streak, we’re not looking at it that way. We’re just wanting to come out ahead and on top.”

OK, so perhaps it’s not the most unique perspective in the annals of sports. But it works. And it is a healthy perspective, especially in the COVID-19 age. Back in July, China Spring’s players didn’t even know if the season would happen. The schedule certainly has played out differently than most years — the UIL canceled all the usual early-season tournaments, to mitigate the risk of virus exposure.

The fact that they’re sitting here in mid-October still playing meaningful volleyball is a victory in itself for the Lady Cougars.

Every day is a win to China Spring.

“I think that’s also just motivated us to cherish every game and have fun with every game,” Baker said. “The fact that no one knew what was going to happen this season. So, in preseason we were just getting after it, hoping we were going to get to play our next scheduled game. It’s just really pushed us. Any game can be your last, so you might as well play hard and fight and have fun.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.