Former Midway lineman Jacob Long has transferred to the University of North Texas.

Long spent three seasons at Angelo State, where he won Lone Star Conference Lineman of the Year honors in 2022. He also made second-team NCAA Div. II All-American and was named to the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex All-College Team for area college players.

After the season, the 6-4, 330-pound guard entered the transfer portal and began receiving interest from a variety of FBS programs. He ended up choosing North Texas over Houston, Texas State, UNLV and others.

Long grew up in California before moving to Texas in the middle of his junior year and playing at Midway. He was the Tribune-Herald’s 16th-ranked Centex prospect in 2019.

He is on pace to get his undergraduate degree this spring.