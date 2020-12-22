Ex-Midway QB Mordecai commits to SMU after leaving Oklahoma

Former Midway quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to SMU.

Mordecai tweeted “Let’s Ride” along with a picture featuring “COMMITTED SMU FOOTBALL.”

Mordecai, who led Midway to the Class 6A Division II state championship game in 2017 and passed for more than 4,700 yards in his high school career, signed with Oklahoma out of high school.

During the last three seasons, Mordecai appeared in 12 games and passed for 395 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners.

Due to the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules in response to COVID-19, Mordecai will be immediately eligible to play for the Mustangs and could have three years of college eligibility remaining.