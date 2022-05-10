Ex-Midway star Kramer Robertson called up to MLB's Cardinals

BATON ROUGE — The St. Louis Cardinals called up former Midway High School and LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson for his Major League Baseball debut, the team announced Tuesday.

A release from MLB said that Robertson was called up before the Cardinals' home game against the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams are scheduled to play at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Robertson, who has has been assigned jersey No. 35, is the son of LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, the former longtime head coach at Baylor.

Robertson makes the move up from Triple-A Memphis, where he was hitting .225 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games as an infielder this season.

The Cardinals optioned shorstop Paul DeJong to Triple-A to make room for Robertson.

The Cardinals picked Robertson in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB draft after a stellar career at LSU. In four seasons at LSU, Robertson hit 11 homers with 45 doubles and 107 RBIs.

Robertson will be a versatile addition for the Cardinals as an infielder who can easily shift between second base, shortstop and third base.