Explosive University keeps it popping with 53-28 win over Pflugerville

The University Trojans will likely get a good night’s sleep Thursday, as head coach Kent Laster picked up his first win at Waco ISD Stadium. The Trojans are 2-0 in district for the first time in a decade after an emphatic 53-28 victory over Pflugerville.

University led 33-7 at the half but was held scoreless for almost 20 minutes in the second half. The Trojans (3-3, 2-0) turned the spark back on just in time, putting the icing on the cake with a 100-yard pick six on the jets of Micah Henderson.

The Panthers (2-5, 1-2) had won the toss prior to the game and deferred to the second half but it didn’t matter. An errant snap of the ball lost them 13 yards to set up 2nd-and-long. University’s defense held them there to force the punt.

Then the Trojans struck again as Mekhi Sandolph immediately picked up a first down on a 33-yard carry. Then he took a slant pass from Jashaun Mangahane another 14 yards to put University at first-and-goal. After an incomplete pass, Sandolph walked in the score from the 8-yard line, adding to the lead.

Pflugerville’s offense was finally able to find the end zone after sophomore QB Chance Parker put the Panthers on the Trojan 12 after a 45-yard keeper. Parker then found Jaivion Martin with a third-down pass from 8 yards out to make it 40-14 after the kick with a little over seven minutes left in the quarter.

The Panthers then forced a punt and were able to stay on the field after going three-and-out themselves thanks to a fumble on the kickoff by the Trojans. which Pflugerville recovered. Quentin Jackson brought the Panthers into the red zone on a 17-yard run. The senior barreled his way to the 2-yard line to set up 2nd-and goal before trotting in for the score on the next play, cutting the lead to 19 points.

University started the fourth quarter on the hunt for a response as Evans put up a 14-yard run for a first down and JaShaun Manghane followed with a 14-yard keeper to cross past the 50. But the Trojans were unable to hold on to the ball again, giving Pflugerville a chance to cut the lead further.

An interception by London Smith marked Taylor’s second of the night, but nothing came of it for the Trojans. A bad punt gave Pflugerville the position it needed to grab first-and-goal, allowing Rhyder Miller to trot in, cutting the lead by two scores.

The Panthers attempted an offside kick with a little under six minutes left on the clock but Smith fell on top of it for University to start the drive on their 48. Evans went on back-to-back first down runs of 17 and 19 yards, respectively. Then on fourth down, Manghane found DQ Ervin, who glided into the zone for the score.

Pflugerville looked poised to end the game with at least one more score. With under two minutes left to play, an unsportsmanlike flag on the Trojans set the Panthers on the University 14. Dantrell Degrate halted a crucial run to force fourth down and just as Pflugerville held its breath for the catch in the end zone, Micah Henderson stole the ball out in front of the receiver and sprinted off to the other side of the field, sealing the win. The clock ran out as he crossed the goal line so there was no extra point.

University got off to a fast start as Sandolph put the Trojans on the board with a 30-yard touchdown carry. Fans held their breaths awaiting the call on a flag thrown during the play that resulted on an offside penalty against Pflugerville, which was declined.

The Panthers were forced to punt but proceeded to hold University on the next drive, forcing the three-and-out. Pflugerville blocked the punt and Brett Aranchado snatched it up and made the dash for the Pirates’ only score of the half.

The Trojans responded immediately. A first run down by Sandolph set up a 31-yard pass from Manghane to London Smith who pivoted and took off another 20 yards for the score. Pflugerville blocked the extra point.

University didn’t turn down, forcing a fumble on the first play of the Panthers’ ensuing drive which was recovered by Edgar Martinez. Manghane wasted no time in hitting Naje Drakes with a 31-yarder to make it 19-7 but the Panthers blocked the kick once more.

Opening the second quarter, a pass interference call on Pflugerville put the Trojans on the Panthers’ 20, allowing LaDarrius Evans to break away for a touchdown run. University got the extra point this time.

Pflugerville was able to convert on fourth down on a QB keep by Cole Taylor, but the freshman was picked off by Drew Barefield two plays later. Sandolph converted on second down twice, pulling the Trojans into Pflugerville territory with a 37-yard run. Evans added an 11-yard carry to bring University to the 15-yard line. Then on fourth-and-inches Manghane dropped one into the hands of Zy’Korine Young in the south end zone.