Fairfield adjusts to half-court style, clinches third straight state trip

You don’t always have to take the same path to get to your destination.
The nice thing for Fairfield is this: It knows the way.
Fairfield’s second-ranked girls basketball team clinched its third straight state tournament appearance with a 54-33 win over Malakoff in the Region III-3A championship game on Saturday afternoon at Midway High School.
Fairfield (38-1) will face Idalou (28-6) in the 3A state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Idalou is ranked eighth in the state, but knocked off No. 3 Brownfield, No. 4 Peaster and No. 1 Canadian on its way to state.
Fairfield entered Saturday’s regional final averaging 81.5 points per game in the playoffs, and was coming off an incredible 102-29 win over Hitchcock in the regional semifinals a day prior. But Malakoff executed its game plan nicely and dictated a slower pace.
“Malakoff was a tough matchup, they had two strong post players and a really fast point guard,” said Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker. “We knew we wouldn’t be able to press and get after it like we do against a lot of people, that it would be more of a half-court battle.”
That’s the sign of a tough, versatile team. Fairfield certainly loves to get out in the open court and run, but it showed that it can still win playing a different style.
“It’s definitely an improvement over last year,” Whitaker said. “We’ve come a long way with our half-court defense and we’re able to execute better in our half-court offense. It’s easy to forget, but today the girls were reminded that they can play the half-court game if they need to. Then we were still able to apply some ball pressure and get a few steals.”
Shadasia Brackens topped Fairfield with 16 points, while the Lady Eagles’ multitalented junior forward McKinna Brackens contributed 15. Senior forward Breyunna Dowell chipped in 11 points and Jarahle Daniels hit for nine.
For Malakoff (30-7), freshman Hillary Dawson led her team’s effort with 12 points and Kyiah Nicks added 11.
After the game, Whitaker admitted to being tired, but she likes the way her team is playing as state week rolls around. She and the Lady Eagles have enjoyed quite the remarkable run these past few seasons. Fairfield won a Class 4A state championship in 2020 as one of the last UIL team champs that school year before the COVID-19 shutdown arrived, then the Lady Eagles returned to state last year in Class 3A but dropped a heartbreaker in overtime, 68-64, to Brownfield in the final.
Even as her players may have grown accustomed to reaching the state stage, Whitaker said they’re not taking it for granted.
“It never does (get old),” the coach said. “I found myself getting emotional on the sideline at the end of the game. Even when it’s the expectation, it’s still really rewarding. I’m proud of the work they’ve done to get to this point again.”
Tomball Rosehill 48, Live Oak 38
BRYAN — A high-flying season for the Lady Falcons came to a landing in the TAPPS Class 3A state quarterfinals, as Tomball Rosehill nabbed the win at Bryan’s Brazos Christian Academy Gym.
Live Oak closes out a strong season with a 20-7 record, along with a district championship and a trip to the third round of the playoffs.