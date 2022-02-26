Fairfield adjusts to half-court style, clinches third straight state trip

You don’t always have to take the same path to get to your destination.

The nice thing for Fairfield is this: It knows the way.

Fairfield’s second-ranked girls basketball team clinched its third straight state tournament appearance with a 54-33 win over Malakoff in the Region III-3A championship game on Saturday afternoon at Midway High School.

Fairfield (38-1) will face Idalou (28-6) in the 3A state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Idalou is ranked eighth in the state, but knocked off No. 3 Brownfield, No. 4 Peaster and No. 1 Canadian on its way to state.

Fairfield entered Saturday’s regional final averaging 81.5 points per game in the playoffs, and was coming off an incredible 102-29 win over Hitchcock in the regional semifinals a day prior. But Malakoff executed its game plan nicely and dictated a slower pace.

“Malakoff was a tough matchup, they had two strong post players and a really fast point guard,” said Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker. “We knew we wouldn’t be able to press and get after it like we do against a lot of people, that it would be more of a half-court battle.”