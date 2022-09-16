Fairfield answers every Robinson challenge, wins 49-21

ROBINSON — A lopsided 49-21 final score did not tell the whole story in Robinson’s loss to Fairfield Friday night.

Twice in the third quarter the Rockets pulled within two scores, but each time they drew closer, the Eagles responded quickly and emphatically.

Trailing 27-6, Robinson (2-2) went on a 52-yard, seven-play drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Christian Lujan. Rocket quarterback Jaxsen Ludlow called his own number on the 2-point conversion, and midway through the third quarter the deficit was only 27-14.

However, it only took Fairfield (1-3) four plays to answer.

Late in the same frame, the pattern was repeated. Lujan scored again, this time from 2 yards out, but it only took the Eagles three plays to answer. Fairfield led 49-21 entering the fourth quarter.

One of Robinson’s biggest problems was stopping Fairfield wide receiver Jonathan Garcia. It was a problem they never really found a solution for, as the speedy wideout had eight catches for 163 yards. He ran a variety of routes, got separation on all of them, and the majority of his yards came after the catch.

Robinson had to play catch-up all night. The Rockets fell behind by two scores early, but drove to the Fairfield 19-yard line early in the second quarter. However, instead of the Rockets going in to the end zone to tighten things up, the Eagles scooped up a fumble and returned it all the way to the Robinson 3-yard-line. Fairfield running back Braiden Barrett found the end zone three players later for his second rushing touchdown of the night, and the Eagles stretched the lead to 20-0.

The Rockets did go on a 64-yard, 10-play drive on their next possession, which ended on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ludlow to Tristyn Blackburn. The senior running back ran a wheel route out of the backfield on fourth-and-goal. At that point, Robinson trailed 20-7.

After that, an interception by Travis Lathern set Robinson up around midfield, but the Rocket offense stalled. Aiden Stanford’s punt rolled out of bounds at the Eagle 1-yard line. The back-breaker of the first half and possibly the game followed, though, as Fairfield marched 99 yards. The big play was an 82-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Cockerell to JaCorey Daniels, who got behind the Rocket secondary.

The Rockets were led by junior wide receiver Camron Daniels, who had six catches for 97 yards.

Robinson continues nondistrict play next Friday with a trip to Hillsboro.