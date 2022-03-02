Fairfield enjoying heavenly ride (back) to state tournament

With apologies to Bryan Adams, the Fairfield girls have been down this road before. But that’s over now, and they keep coming back for more.

Yep, they’re in heaven all right.

And heaven doesn’t ever get old.

“It’s hard for our kids to understand, because we have been there three years in a row,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “But it just doesn’t happen to people very often. We’ve got to really respect the moment, give it all we’ve got and not take it for granted.”

When they tip off on Thursday in the UIL Class 3A state semifinals, the Fairfield Lady Eagles (38-1) should experience a familiar feeling. This marks Fairfield’s third consecutive state trip, putting the program in elite company.

Two years ago, the Lady Eagles captured the 4A state championship with a 40-39 overtime win over Argyle. Last year the school dropped down a classification to 3A and bounced all the way back to the state final. Again the Lady Eagles were pushed to overtime, only this time they ended up on the wrong side of a 68-64 score to Brownfield.

Now they’re back again, and perhaps better (and more inspired) than ever.