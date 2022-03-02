Fairfield enjoying heavenly ride (back) to state tournament

With apologies to Bryan Adams, the Fairfield girls have been down this road before. But that’s over now, and they keep coming back for more.
Yep, they’re in heaven all right.
And heaven doesn’t ever get old.
“It’s hard for our kids to understand, because we have been there three years in a row,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “But it just doesn’t happen to people very often. We’ve got to really respect the moment, give it all we’ve got and not take it for granted.”
When they tip off on Thursday in the UIL Class 3A state semifinals, the Fairfield Lady Eagles (38-1) should experience a familiar feeling. This marks Fairfield’s third consecutive state trip, putting the program in elite company.
Two years ago, the Lady Eagles captured the 4A state championship with a 40-39 overtime win over Argyle. Last year the school dropped down a classification to 3A and bounced all the way back to the state final. Again the Lady Eagles were pushed to overtime, only this time they ended up on the wrong side of a 68-64 score to Brownfield.
Now they’re back again, and perhaps better (and more inspired) than ever.
“I think they were all extremely motivated,” Whitaker said. “The way that last year ended and just kind of being disappointed down there, that hurt. Two years ago they went down there and they won it and last year when they didn’t win it they just kind of looked like they were shocked. Not that we expected to win, but they didn’t know how it felt.”
The burn victims to Fairfield’s fire are too numerous to mention. The Lady Eagles didn’t just beat teams this season, they thoroughly obliterated them. Behold, here are a few actual scores from Fairfield’s games — 93-10, 75-5, 72-4, 89-7, 102-29.
And that’s with Whitaker calling off the dogs.
Such blowouts leave the temptation to grow bored. But Fairfield’s players have learned to sit back and enjoy the ride.
“They have a lot of fun. I think that they really have enjoyed it this year,” Whitaker said. “I was telling someone the other day, we’ve been three years in a row but I feel like this is the first year that I personally have been able to sit back and enjoy it instead of being so overwhelmed and stressed about everything. So, it’s been kind of fun to absorb what all this means.”
Of course, a school could make state 10 years running and no two teams would be completely identical. Each season is a snowflake, distinctive in its own way.
What makes this Fairfield team different? It’s the Lady Eagles’ uncommon depth. Four players average double-figure scoring, and several others have that potential.
Junior forward McKinna Brackens is the pace-setter, the match that lights the fuse. She averages 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. She’s blessed with great genes, as her father is Tony Brackens, the former Fairfield and NFL star who will join the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in May.
Senior post Breyunna Dowell plays bigger than her 5-foot-10 stature and puts up 18.4 points and 12.3 boards an outing. Whitaker calls Dowell “the toughest kid I’ve ever coached.” Senior guard Jarahle Daniels hits for 11.2 points and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from 3-point range. And then there’s junior guard Shadasia Brackens, certainly a capable scorer (13.6 ppg) but an ever feistier threat on defense.
“We’re just a lot deeper. We have our kids who have been there three times,” Whitaker said. “They’re experienced, but our younger kids have really developed and have been able to contribute in big ways. So, we feel pretty good about the fact that we can play a lot of kids and keep everybody fresh and try to play our style.”
Fairfield’s preferred style is simple: Turn every game into a track meet, a layup drill. That’s what Whitaker wants for Thursday’s state semifinal contest against Idalou. She wants her bunch to push the pace, to dictate the tempo.
She doesn’t know how the outcome will come out. But she knows her girls will give an honest effort.
“Since (losing to Brownfield) last year they’ve been motivated to get back to that point,” said Whitaker on Wednesday, just before her team enjoyed a rollicking sendoff pep rally at the high school. “I told them yesterday, there’s a lot of teams motivated to get to that point, but y’all actually have earned the chance to try again. That’s something that’s pretty special.”