Fairfield girls lock up Idalou to advance to state championship

SAN ANTONIO — Fairfield is coming for the trophy again.

The second-ranked Lady Eagles turned in a dogged defensive effort to turn back eighth-ranked Idalou, 54-35, in the Class 3A girls’ basketball state semifinals on Thursday afternoon at the Alamodome.

That means Fairfield (39-1) will play for a state championship for a third straight season. Two years ago, the Lady Eagles won it all for the first time in school history as a Class 4A program. Last year they were stopped by Brownfield in overtime in the 3A final. Now they’ll get a chance to add to their trophy case and add to their school-record win total with a 40th victory in the process.

Standing in their way will be sixth-ranked Winnsboro, a 62-52 winner over 10th-ranked Bishop in Thursday’s other semifinal. The 3A final is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday on a busy final day at the UIL state tournament.

Fairfield came in renowned for its scoring prowess, with an offense that averaged 72 points per game. But the defense shouldn’t be overlooked either. That end of the court is headed up by assistant coach Randy Barger, who won a state championship as Mexia’s girls coach before joining Fairfield prior to the 2020 season.

The Lady Eagles made Idalou (31-7) work for everything. They limited the Wildcats to just 30 percent shooting from the floor and 24 percent from 3-point range.

Fairfield led 14-9 after one quarter after Idalou’s Brenlea Wallace got loose for a layup with 1:02 to go. But the strong, physical Lady Eagles continued to impose their will, and stretched the lead to double digits at 21-11 the 3:34 mark of the second quarter on a pure jumper from McKinna Brackens.

Idalou managed to fight back and whittle its deficit to four points in the opening moments of the third quarter when Wallace scored and drew a foul, then hit the free throw to complete the three-point play.

Fairfield’s been here before, though. The Lady Eagles continued to attack from all angles, and when Brackens zipped to the basket to score at the 5:39 mark of the fourth they pushed the gap past double digits for good.

Senior Breyunna Dowell, who Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker has labeled “the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” supplied her usual gritty play in the post. She led all players with 17 points to go with even rebounds.

Shadasia Brackens chipped in 13 points, while McKinna Brackens affected the game in myriad ways — whether it was scoring (10 points), controlling the boards (10 rebounds), setting up her teammates (8 assists) or playing defense (7 steals, 2 blocks). Yeah, that’s right, McKinna finished just two assists and three steals shy of a quadruple-double.

For Idalou, Logan Heard scored a team-best 12 points, but hit just 5 of 19 from the floor and fouled out with 57 seconds to go.