Fairfield, La Vega, Live Oak are still balling in playoffs

Sally Whitaker’s roster is decorated with state tournament veterans, so this stage shouldn’t be too much for them. As it stands right now, the biggest goal for Fairfield’s opponents might be just trying to keep it close. The Lady Eagles’ only loss came to the aforementioned 4A power La Vega, 51-47, in November, and they’ve played only one other game with a single-digit difference, a 60-54 overtime win over 4A’s seventh-ranked Sunnyvale in the season opener. Fairfield has won its three playoff games thus far by a combined score of 224-61.