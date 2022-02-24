 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfield, La Vega, Live Oak are still balling in playoffs
HS NOTEBOOK

Fairfield, La Vega, Live Oak are still balling in playoffs

la vega

La Vega guard Kiyleyah Parr (2) steals the ball from Salado’s Ally Ihler as Lady Pirate Adri’Nae West (4) looks on during the Lady Pirates' bi-district win over Salado.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

If your favorite high school basketball team is still playing as the calendar closes in on March, you should consider yourselves fortunate.

That’s certainly the case for the lucky fans of Central Texas’s three remaining girls hoops teams.

La Vega and Fairfield are both headed to UIL regional tournaments this weekend as they try to lock down a spot at the state tournament in San Antonio. And then there’s Live Oak, which has reached the state quarterfinal round in TAPPS Class 3A.

Sixth-ranked La Vega (31-6) will tackle arguably its toughest and most emotion-filled test of the season when it meets traditional power and No. 2-ranked Hardin-Jefferson in the Region III-4A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lufkin. Remember, it was Hardin-Jefferson that knocked off La Vega, 68-61, in the regional final round a year ago, just a win shy of state.

If La Vega can get past the Hawks, the Lady Pirates will face the winner of Burnet and Huffman Hargrave for a state berth at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fairfield Florence

No. 2 Fairfield's Shadasia Brackens motors past Florence's Dekayla Salazar, left, and Alvah Cole, right, to score on a fast break in the first quarter of the second-ranked Lady Eagles' blowout bi-district win at Midway.

Fairfield’s quest for a third straight state tournament appearance will run through Midway High School, site of the Region III-3A tournament. The second-ranked Lady Eagles (36-1) are riding a 34-game winning streak into Friday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal matchup with Hitchcock.

Sally Whitaker’s roster is decorated with state tournament veterans, so this stage shouldn’t be too much for them. As it stands right now, the biggest goal for Fairfield’s opponents might be just trying to keep it close. The Lady Eagles’ only loss came to the aforementioned 4A power La Vega, 51-47, in November, and they’ve played only one other game with a single-digit difference, a 60-54 overtime win over 4A’s seventh-ranked Sunnyvale in the season opener. Fairfield has won its three playoff games thus far by a combined score of 224-61.

A Fairfield win Friday would send the Lady Eagles to Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final against Malakoff or Nacogdoches Central Heights.

Despite graduating some talented seniors from 2021, fifth-ranked Live Oak (20-6) finds itself on the cusp of a TAPPS state tournament berth. The Lady Falcons reached this stage by knocking off Conroe Covenant, 52-44, in the TAPPS 3A area round on Tuesday.

Next up for Live Oak is second-ranked Tomball Rosehill Christian (23-10). They’ll face off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Christian Academy in Bryan. A Live Oak win would send the Lady Falcons to the state semifinals on March 3 at nearby Robinson High School. The TAPPS 3A girls final will be March 4 at West High School.

