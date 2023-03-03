They’ll be out of school on Saturday, but the Fairfield Lady Eagles still have a state history class of sorts.

Fairfield (39-2) has a chance to join the elite club of Texas girls basketball teams who have claimed three state championships in a four-game span. The Lady Eagles will play Holliday (33-3) for the Class 3A state title at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Sally Whitaker’s team clinched its spot in that final with a 51-43 win over Winnsboro in Thursday’s semifinals, closing the game with an 11-0 run over the final 3:41 of the game.

If Fairfield can scratch off Holliday, it will join Midway as the only Central Texas program to achieve three state championships in a four-year span. The Pantherettes won titles in 1973, ’75 and ’76.

Fairfield is 141-10 over the past four seasons with a Class 4A title in 2020, a 3A state final appearance in 2021 and a 3A title last season.