Everyone knows Fairfield is built by Brackens.

No, not brackets. That’s “Brackens,” as in the surname of the Lady Eagles' senior standouts (and tight-knit cousins) McKinna Brackens and Shadasia Brackens. (Fairfield also has an up-and-coming freshman forward Blayke Brackens, who is McKinna’s younger sister.)

You can’t overestimate the value that McKinna and Shadasia bring to the team. They’re both Division I talents — Shadasia will play at North Texas, while McKinna is headed to UNLV after high school — who can go get a bucket whenever it’s required.

But here’s the thing. Fairfield (38-2) wouldn’t have gotten to the state tournament four years in a row if it weren’t for the contributions of the dirty-work gang.

The stars might light the way, but the role players keep the team moving in the right direction. They're the boots on the ground.

“I think our players understand we need everybody,” said Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker, whose squad will face Winnsboro (31-8) in the Class 3A state semifinals Thursday in San Antonio. “It’s not just a two-man show. We want our players to play basketball. When they have an opportunity to score, we want them to score. If they have an opportunity to make a good pass or get rebounds, we have kids who just excel at certain things. We just really like them to play to their strengths.”

Such gritty contributions were evident if you paid attention in Fairfield’s state-clinching 47-43 win over Rice last Saturday. Naturally, McKinna and Shadasia carried the bulk of the scoring load, as the former put up 20 points and the latter chipped in 13 in the Lady Eagles’ lowest-scoring output since scoring 33 in the season opener against Lipan way back in early November. But other players paved the road to the basket for those scoring heroes.

Junior Avery Thaler provided steady ballhandling, and whipped crisp post entry passes into McKinna and Shadasia when they had their defenders pinned. Other players, like freshman Kaylee Williams, sophomore Jimilyah Nash or that young Brackens sister, Blayke, supplied critical contributions that didn't show up in the box score. It might’ve been tipping a ball to keep it alive, or setting a pick on the perimeter, or switching on defense to try to make things harder for Rice’s superb scorer Saniya Burks.

It all matters, and the Fairfield players realize it.

“They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” Whitaker said. “They really love to see it. Like in the regional semifinal (against Hitchcock), we had a player, No. 5, Lillian McBean, she had to come in because of foul trouble. She made three fast-break layups and just really sparked our team, and that’s what we need to happen.”

The regional final game against Rice proved far closer than anyone on the Fairfield side of the arena would have preferred. Burks’ 3-point shooting fueled a fierce Lady Bulldog rally that actually trimmed the Lady Eagle lead to one possession with four seconds to go.

But Fairfield has been in big games before, and the Lady Eagles stayed calm. Afterward, they actually pointed out the upside of a close game just before state.

“Our road to here has been, so far, kind of easy, you could say,” McKinna Brackens said. “But especially for those who haven’t been in a close game like this, the big games, for them to get into that before the state tournament, it’s really good.”

It also should benefit Fairfield that it knows the way to and around San Antonio. (Pro tip: Make sure you’re buckled up when venturing onto Loop-de-Loop 1604.) This is Fairfield’s fifth all-time trip to the state tournament and fourth in a row. Those senior standouts McKinna and Shadasia Brackens have known nothing but state trips.

That matters, even going against a savvy team in Winnsboro that will be making its 15th state appearance and third in the past four seasons. (The other two 3A qualifiers, Holliday and Columbus, are going to state for the first time.)

“You can’t replace it. It’s got to be one of the most important things,” said Whitaker, when asked about that state experience. “We’ve got two players who have been there four years, we’ve got a couple who have been there, this will be their third year, and just to have them understand kind of the atmosphere, understand what it sounds like in there, not be overwhelmed by the moment and just be ready to play.”

Obviously Fairfield wants to finish this run off with another championship, to go with the 4A crown it won in 2020 and the 3A title it nabbed last season.

But the Lady Eagles also know how hard it is to get here, and they don’t take these journeys for granted.

“That’s the main thing, it’s just so hard to get back here every year,” Whitaker said. “For them to just kind of do it like it’s normal is just pretty amazing. We’re just proud of them for knowing what the goal is and not being afraid to go after it.”

Added McKinna Brackens, “It never gets old, because not everybody gets to do this.”