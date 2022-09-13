 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfield moves up to No. 5; Blum, Valley Mills stay ranked No. 2 in polls

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Sept. 11, 2022

> See last week's rankings

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 26-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 28-2

3 Byron Nelson 27-1

4 Prosper 21-6

5 Bridgeland 26-6

6 The Woodlands 25-8

7 Plano West 17-2

8 Austin Lake Travis 24-10

9 Conroe 34-1

10 Katy Tompkins 23-3

11 Laredo United 23-3

12 San Antonio O'Connor 28-4

13 Austin Westlake 24-9

14 Houston Jersey Village 22-6

15 Fort Bend Ridge Point 26-6

16 Dripping Springs 26-9

17 Round Rock 20-10

18 Houston Clear Springs 25-7

19 Pasadena Memorial 17-3

20 Los Fresnos 24-5

21 Keller 16-9

22 Grand Oaks 24-9

23 Arlington Martin 17-7

24 Garland Sachse 21-10

25 San Antonio Brandeis 21-10

Class 5A

1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12

2 Barbers Hill 26-5

3 Midlothian 26-2

4 Liberty Hill 26-7

5 Leander Rouse 24-8

6 New Braunfels Canyon 27-6

7 Mission Sharyland 28-3

8 Lubbock Cooper 23-4

9 Forney 26-2

10 Bryan Rudder 29-6

11 Boerne-Champion 23-5

12 Hallsville 22-5

13 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 21-5

14 Frisco Independence 21-5

15 Justin Northwest 25-8

16 Colleyville Heritage 23-7

17 Baytown Sterling 16-4

18 Smithson Valley 23-6

19 Amarillo 21-8

20 Pflugerville Hendrickson 22-10

21 Argyle 22-10

22 Friendswood 21-9

23 Brownsville Veterans Memorial 15-6

24 El Paso 20-6

25 San Antonio Northside 18-6

Class 4A

1 Celina 22-0

2 Pleasanton 28-1

3 Port Lavaca Calhoun 22-4

4 Wimberley 21-6

5 West Plains 22-3

6 Bellville 22-9

7 Orange Grove 23-4

8 Hereford 21-6

9 Aubrey 21-7

10 Bullard 23-6

11 Brownsboro 16-5

12 Sunnyvale 16-6

13 La Vernia 23-8

14 Godley 19-6

15 Farmersville 28-2

16 Rockport-Fulton 18-6

17 Floresville 19-6

18 Canton 18-7

19 Stephenville 17-8

20 Spring Hill 15-6

21 Glen Rose 17-8

22 Graham 19-9

23 Bridge City 17-9

24 Dumas 16-8

25 Hardin-Jefferson 17-12

Class 3A

1 Bushland 21-4

2 Shallowater 23-2

3 Holliday 27-2

4 Mount Vernon 15-1

5 Fairfield 23-2

6 Gunter 22-6

7 Columbus 27-3

8 Wall 23-3

9 Hardin 18-4

10 Edgewood 20-7

11 IDEA Weslaco Pike 10-1

12 Paris Chisum 24-3

13 Jim Ned 21-7

14 Boyd 20-8

15 Compass Academy 16-2

16 S & S Consolidated 26-4

17 Peaster 21-4

18 Tatum 26-6

19 Tarkington 18-6

20 White Oak 24-7

21 Bells 23-7

22 East Bernard 23-7

23 Rains 15-4

24 Amarillo Highland Park 20-7

25 Mineola 19-7

Class 2A

1 Iola 26-2

2 Valley Mills 25-1

3 Wink 24-3

4 Jewett Leon 27-4

5 Normangee 17-5

6 Poolville 18-6

7 Beckville 19-9

8 Windthorst 22-7

9 Thrall 17-12

10 Shiner 18-9

11 Hamilton 18-4

12 Harper 16-5

13 Johnson City 22-9

14 Tom Bean 21-7

15 Crawford 14-16

16 Ropes 18-6

17 Cumby 13-4

18 Detroit 10-3

19 Overton 16-10

20 Como-Pickton 18-8

21 Hull-Daisetta 16-8

22 Bremond 18-9

23 Plains 21-8

24 Stacey 13-5

25 Three Rivers 15-8

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 27-2

2 Blum 15-10

3 Veribest 24-1

4 Munday 13-4

5 Neches 16-7

6 Benjamin 16-4

7 Saint Jo 20-6

8 Aquilla 11-4

9 Klondike 20-12

10 Richards 16-7

11 Perrin-Whitt 13-6

12 Graford 13-8

13 McMullen County 11-7

14 Dodd City 14-9

15 Van Horn 17-11

16 Round Top-Carmine 6-4

17 Rochelle 5-2

18 Bronte 12-13

19 Chillicothe 9-8

20 Medina 9-10

21 Miller Grove 10-13

22 Penelope 9-12

23 Buckholts 7-9

24 Leverett's Chapel

25 Bluff Dale 7-6

