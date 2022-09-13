Fairfield moves up to No. 5; Blum, Valley Mills stay ranked No. 2 in polls

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Sept. 11, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 26-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 28-2
3 Byron Nelson 27-1
4 Prosper 21-6
5 Bridgeland 26-6
6 The Woodlands 25-8
7 Plano West 17-2
8 Austin Lake Travis 24-10
9 Conroe 34-1
10 Katy Tompkins 23-3
11 Laredo United 23-3
12 San Antonio O'Connor 28-4
13 Austin Westlake 24-9
14 Houston Jersey Village 22-6
15 Fort Bend Ridge Point 26-6
16 Dripping Springs 26-9
17 Round Rock 20-10
18 Houston Clear Springs 25-7
19 Pasadena Memorial 17-3
20 Los Fresnos 24-5
21 Keller 16-9
22 Grand Oaks 24-9
23 Arlington Martin 17-7
24 Garland Sachse 21-10
25 San Antonio Brandeis 21-10
Class 5A
1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12
2 Barbers Hill 26-5
3 Midlothian 26-2
4 Liberty Hill 26-7
5 Leander Rouse 24-8
6 New Braunfels Canyon 27-6
7 Mission Sharyland 28-3
8 Lubbock Cooper 23-4
9 Forney 26-2
10 Bryan Rudder 29-6
11 Boerne-Champion 23-5
12 Hallsville 22-5
13 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 21-5
14 Frisco Independence 21-5
15 Justin Northwest 25-8
16 Colleyville Heritage 23-7
17 Baytown Sterling 16-4
18 Smithson Valley 23-6
19 Amarillo 21-8
20 Pflugerville Hendrickson 22-10
21 Argyle 22-10
22 Friendswood 21-9
23 Brownsville Veterans Memorial 15-6
24 El Paso 20-6
25 San Antonio Northside 18-6
Class 4A
1 Celina 22-0
2 Pleasanton 28-1
3 Port Lavaca Calhoun 22-4
4 Wimberley 21-6
5 West Plains 22-3
6 Bellville 22-9
7 Orange Grove 23-4
8 Hereford 21-6
9 Aubrey 21-7
10 Bullard 23-6
11 Brownsboro 16-5
12 Sunnyvale 16-6
13 La Vernia 23-8
14 Godley 19-6
15 Farmersville 28-2
16 Rockport-Fulton 18-6
17 Floresville 19-6
18 Canton 18-7
19 Stephenville 17-8
20 Spring Hill 15-6
21 Glen Rose 17-8
22 Graham 19-9
23 Bridge City 17-9
24 Dumas 16-8
25 Hardin-Jefferson 17-12
Class 3A
1 Bushland 21-4
2 Shallowater 23-2
3 Holliday 27-2
4 Mount Vernon 15-1
5 Fairfield 23-2
6 Gunter 22-6
7 Columbus 27-3
8 Wall 23-3
9 Hardin 18-4
10 Edgewood 20-7
11 IDEA Weslaco Pike 10-1
12 Paris Chisum 24-3
13 Jim Ned 21-7
14 Boyd 20-8
15 Compass Academy 16-2
16 S & S Consolidated 26-4
17 Peaster 21-4
18 Tatum 26-6
19 Tarkington 18-6
20 White Oak 24-7
21 Bells 23-7
22 East Bernard 23-7
23 Rains 15-4
24 Amarillo Highland Park 20-7
25 Mineola 19-7
Class 2A
1 Iola 26-2
2 Valley Mills 25-1
3 Wink 24-3
4 Jewett Leon 27-4
5 Normangee 17-5
6 Poolville 18-6
7 Beckville 19-9
8 Windthorst 22-7
9 Thrall 17-12
10 Shiner 18-9
11 Hamilton 18-4
12 Harper 16-5
13 Johnson City 22-9
14 Tom Bean 21-7
15 Crawford 14-16
16 Ropes 18-6
17 Cumby 13-4
18 Detroit 10-3
19 Overton 16-10
20 Como-Pickton 18-8
21 Hull-Daisetta 16-8
22 Bremond 18-9
23 Plains 21-8
24 Stacey 13-5
25 Three Rivers 15-8
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 27-2
2 Blum 15-10
3 Veribest 24-1
4 Munday 13-4
5 Neches 16-7
6 Benjamin 16-4
7 Saint Jo 20-6
8 Aquilla 11-4
9 Klondike 20-12
10 Richards 16-7
11 Perrin-Whitt 13-6
12 Graford 13-8
13 McMullen County 11-7
14 Dodd City 14-9
15 Van Horn 17-11
16 Round Top-Carmine 6-4
17 Rochelle 5-2
18 Bronte 12-13
19 Chillicothe 9-8
20 Medina 9-10
21 Miller Grove 10-13
22 Penelope 9-12
23 Buckholts 7-9
24 Leverett's Chapel
25 Bluff Dale 7-6