Fairfield soars past Hitchcock in 3A Region 3 semis, 102-29

If you’re thinking of running with the Fairfield girls’ basketball team, you better know what you’re getting yourself into.
Fairfield, the Class 3A state runner-up in 2021, unleashed its full-court, highlight-reel machine as the Lady Eagles raced past Hitchcock, 102-29, on Friday night at the Midway High School arena.
The second-ranked Lady Eagles clicked just about every way a basketball team can click in the first and second quarters. Fairfield scored 10 fast-break points, hit a trio of 3-pointers, went 7 of 9 from the free throw line and made just about every shot it took. Then the Lady Eagles put back the few shots they missed for a couple handfuls of second-chance points.
In doing so, Fairfield hit 51 on the scoreboard in 12:28 of game time. Reserve guard Jalynn Calloway tossed in a 3-pointer that put the Lady Eagles up, 51-16, with 3:32 left in the second quarter.
Hitchcock attempted to press Fairfield and then slip into a two-three zone in half court sets. It didn’t really work on the defensive end, though the Bulldogs made enough shots to stay close for a bit.
Hitchcock guard Genesis Carter made a basket on an assist from Chloe Countee that cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 21-16 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
But then Fairfield (37-1) put together a gargantuan run.
Over the next 15 minutes of game time, the Lady Eagles outscored their regional semifinal opponent, 54-2.
“That’s how it’s been going. When we get to play fast, we can put some points up,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “We try to dictate the pace of the game. Today we were able to do that. With their pressure on us, we were able to get by them and kind of get some easier baskets.”
The Lady Eagles forced Hitchcock into 21 turnovers in the first half and surged ahead, 55-18, at intermission. The Bulldogs (26-6) were defeated by that point.
With the victory, Fairfield moves on to the 3A Region 3 final back at Midway on Saturday. The Lady Eagles will play Malakoff at 1 p.m.
Fairfield junior forward McKinna Brackens helped all the pieces come together in the regional semifinal round. Brackens finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Lady Eagles post Breyunna Dowell led all scorers with 23 points and also grabbed 12 boards.
Lady Eagles guard Jarahle Daniels hit three 3-pointers and cleaned up on the fast break a few times to tally 21 points. Daniels’ trey with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter boosted Fairfield to 101 with 2:35 left.
After that, the Lady Eagles were content to hold the ball. Hitchcock sent Fairfield reserve guard Jimilyah Nash to the free-throw line with 40 seconds remaining and she made one of two for the final total.
Fairfield junior guard Shadasia Brackens nearly brought the house down after making a third-quarter steal. Brackens went up for a layup in transition and put the ball in the hoop with her fingers just a couple of inches from the rim. The Lady Eagles might have been hoping for a dunk but had to settle for an easy bucket that put their team in front, 64-18.
Shadasia Brackens finished with 17 points. Reserve post Avery Thaler gave Fairfield five players in double-digits scoring as she pitched in 12.
The Lady Eagles are a win away from going to the state tournament for the third consecutive season. Fairfield won the 4A state championship in 2020 before losing to Brownfield in overtime in the 3A final a year ago.
“The good thing is we have experience with this,” Whitaker said. “The majority of our team kind of understands this is how the playoffs work. They’re not nervous about what’s going to happen. They know how to handle themselves. From game to game, you never know when things are going to roll your way and you never know when you’re going to see some adversity.”