Fairfield soars past Hitchcock in 3A Region 3 semis, 102-29

After that, the Lady Eagles were content to hold the ball. Hitchcock sent Fairfield reserve guard Jimilyah Nash to the free-throw line with 40 seconds remaining and she made one of two for the final total.

Fairfield junior guard Shadasia Brackens nearly brought the house down after making a third-quarter steal. Brackens went up for a layup in transition and put the ball in the hoop with her fingers just a couple of inches from the rim. The Lady Eagles might have been hoping for a dunk but had to settle for an easy bucket that put their team in front, 64-18.

Shadasia Brackens finished with 17 points. Reserve post Avery Thaler gave Fairfield five players in double-digits scoring as she pitched in 12.

The Lady Eagles are a win away from going to the state tournament for the third consecutive season. Fairfield won the 4A state championship in 2020 before losing to Brownfield in overtime in the 3A final a year ago.

“The good thing is we have experience with this,” Whitaker said. “The majority of our team kind of understands this is how the playoffs work. They’re not nervous about what’s going to happen. They know how to handle themselves. From game to game, you never know when things are going to roll your way and you never know when you’re going to see some adversity.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.