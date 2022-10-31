 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfield up to 4th, Blum ranked 3rd headed into volleyball playoffs

Texats Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Oct. 31, 2022

> See last week's rankings

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 40-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 42-2

3 Katy Tompkins 36-3

4 San Antonio O'Connor 40-4

5 Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6

6 Grand Oaks 36-9

7 Laredo United 35-4

8 Austin Lake Travis 35-11

9 Prosper 35-7

10 Dripping Springs 36-13

Class 5A

1 Frisco Wakeland 29-4

2 Forney 39-3

3 Colleyville Heritage 36-7

4 Smithson Valley 35-7

5 Leander Rouse 35-10

6 New Braunfels Canyon 39-7

7 Justin Northwest 37-9

8 Barbers Hill 38-6

9 Lucas Lovejoy 24-14

10 Midlothian 37-4

Class 4A

1 Bellville 33-9

2 La Vernia 35-9

3 San Antonio Davenport 34-5

4 Pleasanton 40-2

5 Canton 30-7

6 Canyon Randall 33-8

7 Farmersville 40-3

8 Celina 33-3

9 Godley 30-7

10 Burnet 25-11

Class 3A

1 Bushland 34-4

2 Gunter 36-6

3 Columbus 39-3

4 Fairfield 36-3

5 Peaster 34-4

6 Tatum 38-6

7 Holliday 39-3

8 Hardin 31-5

9 White Oak 37-8

10 Compass Academy 27-3

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 40-5

2 Wink 36-5

3 Iola 38-4

4 Windthorst 33-8

5 Thrall 28-13

6 Cumby 27-4

7 Amarillo Highland Park 32-7

8 Beckville 31-11

9 Harper 25-6

10 Three Rivers 28-8

Class 1A

1 Veribest 35-2

2 Fayetteville 37-5

3 Blum 26-12

4 Chester 31-10

5 Klondike 30-12

6 Dodd City 26-10

7 Rochelle 24-6

8 Round Top Carmine 20-13

9 Richards 28-8

10 Benjamin 29-6

