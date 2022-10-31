Fairfield up to 4th, Blum ranked 3rd headed into volleyball playoffs

Texats Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Oct. 31, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 40-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 42-2
3 Katy Tompkins 36-3
4 San Antonio O'Connor 40-4
5 Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6
6 Grand Oaks 36-9
7 Laredo United 35-4
8 Austin Lake Travis 35-11
9 Prosper 35-7
10 Dripping Springs 36-13
Class 5A
1 Frisco Wakeland 29-4
2 Forney 39-3
3 Colleyville Heritage 36-7
4 Smithson Valley 35-7
5 Leander Rouse 35-10
6 New Braunfels Canyon 39-7
7 Justin Northwest 37-9
8 Barbers Hill 38-6
9 Lucas Lovejoy 24-14
10 Midlothian 37-4
Class 4A
1 Bellville 33-9
2 La Vernia 35-9
3 San Antonio Davenport 34-5
4 Pleasanton 40-2
5 Canton 30-7
6 Canyon Randall 33-8
7 Farmersville 40-3
8 Celina 33-3
9 Godley 30-7
10 Burnet 25-11
Class 3A
1 Bushland 34-4
2 Gunter 36-6
3 Columbus 39-3
4 Fairfield 36-3
5 Peaster 34-4
6 Tatum 38-6
7 Holliday 39-3
8 Hardin 31-5
9 White Oak 37-8
10 Compass Academy 27-3
Class 2A
1 Jewett Leon 40-5
2 Wink 36-5
3 Iola 38-4
4 Windthorst 33-8
5 Thrall 28-13
6 Cumby 27-4
7 Amarillo Highland Park 32-7
8 Beckville 31-11
9 Harper 25-6
10 Three Rivers 28-8
Class 1A
1 Veribest 35-2
2 Fayetteville 37-5
3 Blum 26-12
4 Chester 31-10
5 Klondike 30-12
6 Dodd City 26-10
7 Rochelle 24-6
8 Round Top Carmine 20-13
9 Richards 28-8
10 Benjamin 29-6