Fairfield withstands Winnsboro, captures second state title

SAN ANTONIO — They wanted it. They worked for it. And they got it.

Crown the Fairfield Lady Eagles as state basketball champions for the second time in three years. The No. 2-ranked Lady Eagles withstood a fiery effort from Winnsboro to capture a 60-54 win in the Class 3A state final on Saturday at the Alamodome.

The victory completes an incredible 40-1 season for Fairfield and gives the Lady Eagles their second state championship in program history to go with the 4A title they won in 2020. They’re just the sixth Central Texas school to claim multiple girls basketball state titles, along with Midway (7 titles), Vanguard (4), Hamilton (2), Robinson (2) and Richfield (2), which is now defunct.

Fairfield had been on a mission to get back to this point and win it ever since last year’s final ended. Each of Fairfield’s last two championship games, its win over Argyle in 2020 and its loss to Brownfield last year, went to overtime. So the Lady Eagles were ready to work and go the distance again.

Winnsboro (34-6) pinned its hopes to the broad shoulders of 6-2 junior center Faith Acker. It was Acker’s tip-in with 4:43 to play that brought the Lady Raiders to within a basket at 41-39.

However, Fairfield’s state tournament veterans responded. Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker wanted her team to come into the state tournament “playing like we play,” which means up-tempo and aggressive. And that’s how the Lady Eagles responded.

A Shadasia Brackens transition layup sparked a 9-0 Lady Eagle run in response. That allowed Fairfield to push the gap to double digits and forced Winnsboro to play the foul game late to try to stop the clock and extend the game.

Fairfield senior post Breyunna Dowell gave her usual muscle in the paint, and finished with 20 points, six rebound and five steals on 10-of-18 from the floor. Dowell was rewarded with the 3A State Championship Game MVP following the win.

As has been the case all year, though, Fairfield spread its wealth around. Whereas only Acker (24 points, 19 rebounds) scored in double figures for Winnsboro, the Lady Eagles were able to attack from a variety of angles.

Shadasia Brackens chipped in 16 points and three steals on 8-of-14 shooting. Jarahle Daniels added 11 points and seven assists. Do-it-all forward McKinna Brackens picked up eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 17 minutes.

Defensively, Fairfield got after it, too. The Lady Eagles limited Winnsboro to 36.8% shooting from the floor, and most of the Lady Raiders’ production came from Acker. The other four starters combined to shoot just 6 for 29, or 20.7%.

Fairfield will graduate three seniors from this year’s bunch, including starters Daniels and Dowell along with forward Emori Davis. But the Brackens cousins will be back in 2023, along with some up-and-comers, to try to fuel another Fairfield championship run.