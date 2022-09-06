Fairfield's been around the block: Lady Eagles reject feisty West, 3-1

WEST — Westfest may be over, but a block party was raging at the West High Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Ultimately, Fairfield partied just a little bit harder than the girls from West.

Behind the big-time blocking of senior McKinna Brackens and junior Avery Thaler, seventh-ranked Fairfield withstood a fiery effort from No. 15 West, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16, in a playoff-caliber match.

Who knows? These teams might meet again down the road in the postseason. Fairfield improved to 23-2 on the season, but West (17-8) certainly made the Lady Eagles work for that happy bus ride home.

“The way they just fought every point,” said Fairfield head coach Dennis Johnson, when asked about what he liked from his team’s effort. “Some things weren’t always going right for us, but when the ball comes over, they’re just fighting, trying to keep the ball alive and send it back over. We just try to outlast – just outlast until the ball hits the floor.”

Brackens and Thaler delivered more than a few rejection notices at the net to prevent West’s path to victory. Brackens, a multi-sport start who won Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season while leading Fairfield to a second state title in three seasons, swatted a match-high 12 kills and nine blocks. Thaler proved an effective tag team partner, as she thumped 10 kills and pocketed six blocks of her own.

Brackens’ staggering athletic gifts were on full-display in one five-second sequence of the fourth set. She got her fingers on a West attack at the net and popped the ball up in the air, then bounced back up a second time to stuff the ball away for the point. It didn’t go down in the stats as both a block and a kill (only a kill), but it was nonetheless impressive, even just having the wherewithal and understanding that she could touch the ball a second time in that unique instance.

Johnson said the net defense of Brackens and Thaler has been a major strength all season.

“It is (a big advantage). That’s why we have them in the middle, because they’re involved in every one of them,” the coach said.

West flashed its share of fierceness with its own netminding. There is little question that Kari Sowders’ team should be a force to reckon with in the Class 3A playoffs later in the season, thanks to its delicious recipe of reliable back-row passers to go with a well-balanced stable of hitters and blockers.

The Lady Trojans pulled out a tight 25-21 win in the opening set, thanks to some clutch plays late in the action. Kera Kaluza crushed a cross-court winner from the outside and moments later added a key block before Maddie Honea hammered the set-clinching putaway just inside the back line.

Fairfield rallied to square things at a set apiece in the second. The Lady Eagles climbed aboard Brackens’ shoulders and she piggy-backed them to the set win behind her strategy-alerting blocking. She was so effective that she even managed to stuff down a couple of tip attempts from West, an attack which usually befuddles most blockers because it’s generally lobbed over their reach.

One of the things that Sowders loves about her West team, though, is its resiliency.

“We don’t quit,” she has said about her bunch, and that moxie showed in the third set. Getting strong attacks in system to go with their own array of timely blocks, the Lady Trojans bounced out to a 20-11 advantage.

But Fairfield showed its scrappiness by surging back, closing the set on a 15-4 run. Brackens banged down four blocks in that spurt, including one to give the Lady Eagles their first lead of the set at 25-24. Then Fairfield completed the comeback by taking set point when West, likely affected by the presence of Brackens, hit long of the back line.

“I don’t know what really changed,” Fairfield’s Johnson said. “We just tell them, there’s no clock. Just keep fighting. Get a point here, get a point there. If we do lose the ball, we’ve got to get it right back. We scored a couple more points and then we started to close the gap that way.”

Fairfield rode that momentum into the fourth, scoring the first five points. Junior setter Kalli Richardson lit that spark with three straight aces from the service line.

West, not surprisingly, answered. The Lady Trojans scratched back to take the lead, going up 9-7 on a Honea ace. But keeping with the theme of the night, Fairfield took the lead for good at 12-11 when Brackens and Kennedy Lane teamed up on a successful block. West could never locate the beat for any extended period of time again, and Fairfield captured the win when Thaler punched the clinching kill through a West block bid.

Riley Kaluza banged a team-leading eight kills for the balanced Lady Trojans, while Honea chipped in six kills, four blocks and an ace. Sydney Newman — who bears a strong resemblance to red-headed actress Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things” fame — consistently floated into the air all night and finished with six kills and three blocks.

With their challenging non-district schedules behind them, both teams will turn their attention to the start of district play on Friday. West opens up District 17-3A action at Grandview, while Fairfield returns home to welcome rival Teague for the District 20-3A opener.