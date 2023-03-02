SAN ANTONIO — For most of this season, the Fairfield Lady Eagles have been using their suffocating press defense to put games away early.

In the state semifinals, the Lady Eagles showed it worked to pull a game out late too.

Fairfield overcame a four-point deficit with a little more than five minutes remaining by scoring on a barrage of fast-break baskets and claimed a 51-43 victory over Winnsboro in the Class 3A state semifinals on Thursday afternoon at the Alamodome.

Lady Eagles sophomore guard Jimilyah Nash made three straight baskets — one after an offensive rebound and two more off forced turnovers — to ignite top-ranked Fairfield’s rally.

Then the Lady Eagles knocked down seven of eight free throws in the final 80 seconds to subdue the Winnsboro challenge.

In doing so, Fairfield (40-2) advances to the state championship game for the fourth consecutive season. The Lady Eagles won the 4A state title in 2020, lost in the 3A state championship game in 2021 and defeated Winnsboro for the 3A title a year ago.

Fairfield will be trying to become the first Central Texas program to win three UIL state basketball titles in four years since the Midway Pantherettes claimed state championships in 1973, 1975 and 1976. The Lady Eagles will face third-ranked Holliday at 10 a.m. on Saturday back at the Alamodome.

“The job’s not over with yet, so we’ve got to stay focused and can’t ride this high no more,” Fairfield senior forward McKinna Brackens said.

Winnsboro center Faith Acker, who had a game-high 22 points and 16 rebounds, put back a miss and got fouled with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter. She finished the and-one for a 39-35 lead.

On Fairfield’s ensuing possession, Nash missed a 3-pointer but scrambled to get her own rebound. The Lady Eagles passed the ball around until Nash had another open look from beyond the arc and nailed this one.

“I feel like after she hit that we all regained our motivation and it increased it a lot,” Fairfield junior forward Avery Thaler said. “I know me for sure when we got on defense right after that shot I was trying to play the best defense I ever did. I knew were still in this game and we could still win.”

After Thaler got a steal on defense, Nash scored again on an assist from Bayke Brackens, putting Fairfield in front, 40-39.

Winnsboro (31-10) answered with back-to-back buckets to go back in front, 43-40.

Fairfield kept coming though.

Shadasia Brackens came up with a steal and passed ahead to Nash on a fast-break for a layup. Then Thaler got another steal, passed to McKinna Brackens only to get it back for a layup that put Fairfield ahead, 44-43.

The Lady Eagles’ defense held Winnsboro scoreless for the last 4:12 of the contest.

“Our defense has been our strength all year,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “Coach (Randy) Barger does a great job of getting these girls ready to play defense. We told them it might take four quarters to finally wear them down and it did. Once we finally got to that point, we were able to get steals and control the game.”

With Fairfield in the lead, Whitaker signaled for the Lady Eagles to run the clock after McKinna Brackens stole a pass with 1:44 left. It was a risky decision with such a slight edge, but the Fairfield players came through, including making the front end of one-and-one free-throw chances on three straight trips.

“I know these girls. They can handle things,” Whitaker said. “We played a close game last week in the regional final and we had to handle situations. I felt like they handled today’s end of the game almost perfectly.”

Nash led Fairfield with 13 points. McKinna Brackens finished with 12 points, eight steals, five rebounds, three blocks and three assists while Shadasia Brackens contributed 10 points, nine boards, two blocks and two assists.

Neither team shot particularly well in the first half and Winnsboro won the rebounding battle, 25-18, to stay close.

But Fairfield got into its transition game late in the first quarter to take a slight advantage. Shadasia Brackens got the ball on the fast break off a block by McKinna Brackens. Shadasia Brackens finished with a layup for a 7-5 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Less than a minute later, Kaylee Williams came up with a steal and a transition lay-in for a 9-6 advantage that the Lady Eagles took to the second quarter.

Sisters Blayke and McKinna Brackens got buckets on back-to-back trips down the floor. McKinna Brackens got fouled and finished the and-one for a 16-10 lead with 3:12 left in the second quarter.

However, Winnsboro kept fighting back. Acker made three inside baskets, including a layup at the first-half buzzer, to slice Fairfield’s lead to 20-18 going into the break.

Shadasia Brackens completed a three-point play midway through the third quarter that put Fairfield up, 27-22. Winnsboro fought back with a trio of 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the period and led by three going to the fourth.

After her team prevailed, Shadasia Brackens had a handle on how to prepare for Saturday’s final.

“Staying humble, really,” she said. “I don’t want to get too happy that we won this game even though it was a really hard game.”