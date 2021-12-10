Fallen dreams: Falls City stuns No. 1 Mart with state semifinal comeback, 24-20

Players from Falls City (14-1) exploded off the sideline in celebration of reaching the Class 2A Division II state championship game, where it will meet Stratford at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

It was a defensive struggle for two and a half quarters, with Mart leading 10-3 midway through the third.

That was when the Panthers were backed up to their own 2 by a Shaffer punt and fumbled on the next play. Falls City recovered, and Jendrusch scored from 3 yards out to tie the score, but Mart (14-1) controlled the next few minutes.

The Panthers got a 40-yard field goal from Armando Chavez to retake the lead, and Dominic Medlock forced and recovered a fumble at the Falls City 15.

That set up the strike from Powell to Campbell to give Mart 10 points in 2:03 and a two-score lead. After Schaffer ran for a 17-yard touchdown to draw the Beavers back within 20-17, Mart had a chance to put the game away. It drove as far as the Falls City 11 but was called for an illegal forward pass and threw an incompletion before Chavez’s 28-yard field goal try was wide right.