Falls City 40, Bremond 36

GIDDINGS — Braylon Johnson hit Jacob Swierc with a touchdown pass and Trey Semlinger ran for the two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to lift Falls City over Bremond in the Class 2A Division II playoffs.

Falls City took a 14-8 lead when Johnson threw to Lukas Wiatrek to open the second quarter. Johnson then returned an interception for a 71-yard score, but Bremond (8-3) answered with a pair of scores to take a 22-20 halftime lead.