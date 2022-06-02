Familiar connections spark Blue girls; Blue boys use early run for Victory Bowl hoops win

WEST — When you’re playing in an all-star game, there is a lot of inherent unfamiliarity built in.

But that wasn’t the case for Fairfield’s Breyunna Dowell and Jarahle Daniels. They’ve been playing together since before the Eagles in Fairfield were even bald.

That state championship-winning combo fueled a frenetic third-quarter surge to push their Blue team to a 66-46 win over the Red in the inaugural Super Centex Victory Bowl girls basketball game on Thursday night at the West High Arena.

Then, later in the evening, Blue made it a basketball sweep in the boys’ clash. The Blue team scored the first 18 points of the game and made Red play catch-up the rest of the way in a 76-59 win.

In the girls’ contest, the two teams waged a hustle-filled, hotly-contested squabble for two quarters. At halftime, they were all square at 26-26.

But then the Daniels-Dowell connection jump-started the Blue team, and Red just couldn’t keep pace. Any Central Texas girls basketball coaches in the audience could do nothing but shake their heads, because they’ve been witnesses to such carnage for the past four years.

“We kind of struggled at the beginning, but once I seen her, she was open,” Daniels said. “We have permission (to feed off each other), we’ve been running and playing basketball since we were little kids together. We just connect like that."

To open the third, Daniels fed Dowell for a layup, setting up her longtime teammate for her first bucket of the game. Moments later, Dowell returned the favor, feeding Daniels for a bucket on the guard’s curl through the lane, and the Blue squad was off and running.

That kind of on-court telepathy made a difference, as the Blue seized control of the game by outscoring the Red, 24-4, in the third quarter.

Calling the shots on the sideline for the Blue team was Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker. She’s seen that Daniels-Dowell dynamic duo do its thing, oh, a few thousand times.

But she loved seeing it again.

“It was fun to watch Bre and Jarahle play together one more time. It was a lot of fun. I’m glad I got to do it,” said Whitaker, who led Fairfield to its second state title in the past three seasons in 2021-22. “It’s been kind of emotional these last few days. It’s the last time.”

Daniels displayed tremendous court awareness throughout the game, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. The Kilgore College signee was named as game MVP.

But she had plenty of help. Dowell tossed in 19 points — all in the second half — and snatched seven rebounds. Academy’s Ellie Erwin netted 15 points, while Salado’s angular, quick Kenslee Konarik supplied much of the Blue team’s dirty-work deeds. Konarik yanked down a game-high 14 rebounds to go with four steals.

“It wasn’t just about basketball,” Daniels said. “It was fun learning about the Word of God, and it was fun bonding with people and making new friends. I had fun.”

The Red’s most efficient stretches of play came in the first half. They led 15-12 after the opening quarter and still held a slim lead at the 2:30 mark of the second following a nifty coast-to-coast drive from Coolidge’s Kitty Hatton.

But Blue gained plenty of wiggle room with its third-quarter push, and maintained a 20-point edge most of the second half.

For Red, Copperas Cove’s Samaria Bostick scored 12 of her team-leading 16 points prior to intermission. Abbott’s Kaitlyn Nors gave Red relentless energy throughout, tallying 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

BOYS

Blue 76, Red 59

Talk about setting the tone, and giving the other team the blues.

Blue pounced from the jump ball onward, ripping off an 18-0 run to start the game in its victory. While Red made a righteous rally in making things interesting, its comeback expended a lot of energy, and Blue was able to make a final finishing push to secure the W.

There are never any corrective lenses needed when La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. is on the court. The multi-time Super Centex standout sees the floor as well as anyone, and his on-time deliveries helped spark the opening tear.

“I can’t even explain that. It was the first FCA (game), so we just wanted to have fun and try to take off with it. I think we did,” Woolf said.

For whatever reason, the Blue squad showed a comfort level with one another that belied its short time together. Woolf said it had as much to do with what the players have been doing together the past few days off the court as anything.

“Our connection off the court is what helped us on the court,” Woolf said. “I feel like the amount of fun we had, we got our chemistry real quick. It was really fun.”

Woolf did a bit of everything, including tying for team-high scoring honors with 19 points. But his passing helped get the Blue rolling downhill, and Fairfield’s Kamren Griffin was a frequent recipient of those deliveries on the blocks. Griffin scored 19 points as well and snatched 11 rebounds on his way to winning the game MVP honor.

Despite trailing 18-0 at the 3:59 mark of the first and 22-10 by the first-quarter buzzer, the Red team didn’t pack it in at all. Shoemaker’s smooth, athletic slasher Antwone Gonzales kept attacking, and helped spark a comeback. It also didn’t hurt that West’s Kirk Zuehlke was plenty familiar with the rims on his longtime home court.

When Zuehlke buried a corner 3-pointer with just over a minute to play in the half, the Red squad trimmed the gap all the way to 33-30. The next time downcourt, Zuehlke sank a pair of free throws to bring Red within a point, and in the second half he brought Red even at 41-41 following a savvy pump-and-go drive.

The Blue team featured Connally’s Quinton Snell and Lorena’s Matt Jackson as co-coaches. They’re familiar rivals, both as former district opponents and, more recently, as nondistrict foes since Lorena dropped to Class 3A. They enjoyed teaming up for once, rather than trying to match wits on opposite benches.

“I like it better than going against him, for sure,” Jackson said.

Snell echoed that thought. “My sentiments exactly,” he said.

But what were these veteran Centex basketball coaches thinking when the Red squad — coached by China Spring’s Phillip McCaslin and Moody’s Marty Garcia — made its rally?

“I thought Larren was about to fire us at halftime,” laughed Jackson, referring to Larren Silver of the Heart of Texas FCA.

No pink slips required, as the Blue team kept its cool. It outscored the Red, 18-7, in the fourth quarter, as Woolf stuck in a follow in traffic, drilled a 3-pointer and fed Griffin for a bucket inside.

Two other Blue players joined Griffin and Woolf in scoring in double figures, as Connally’s A.J. Ward had 11 and Mildred’s Cody Hayes chipped in 10.

For the Red, Gonzales — who threw down 360-degree dunks in warmups like they were nothing — tossed in a game-high 21 points, while Zuehlke added 20.

While the game was lively and competitive, Victory Bowl week hit on a deeper level for both the players and coaches.

“It was a lot of fun. A great experience, met some new people, got closer to God. I’m glad I was able to be a part of this,” Woolf said. “It means the world to me. Last time I got to play high school basketball and I’m glad I got to represent La Vega for the first FCA basketball game.”

Snell called coaching in the inaugural basketball game “an unbelievable experience,” and his rival-turned-coaching-mate Jackson agreed.

“Great basketball players, for sure, but better than that they’re better young men,” Jackson said. “We need more of those in this world today. Getting a chance to spend a little time with them was just a blessing on our part.”

