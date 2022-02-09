FCA unveils rosters for Victory Bowl football and other games

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed the rosters for the upcoming Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday, and as usual many of the area’s brightest senior stars will participate.
The football rosters include the likes of West all-state defender Joseph Pendleton, McGregor’s prolific rusher Chad Lorenz and Midway’s hard-nosed lineman Blake Keith.
Super Centex Volleyball Co-Players of the Year Lexi Moody of Crawford and Abbie Tuyo of Lorena will both play in the Victory Bowl, on opposite sides of the net. China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner will play college football at Lamar, but not before the slugging catcher takes part in the Victory Bowl baseball game, alongside teammates Kolby Killough and Trace Necessary.
The inaugural Victory Bowl basketball all-star games will feature many of the area’s top players, including La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. and West’s Kirk Zuehlke in the boys’ contest and China Spring’s Lily Reynolds and Kayla Peoples and Fairfield’s Breyunna Dowell for the girls.
Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters
Blue Cheer
Bosqueville—Hadleigh Gillett
Bosqueville—Jordyn Thomas
Cameron—Brandi Drake
Cameron—Dixie Lasher
Chilton—Kaylee Spruiell
Evant—Emiliegh Burton
Iredell—Brianna Benitez
Iredell—Morgan Davis
Killeen—Jessica Ludwig
Killeen—Ja’Liyah Strevenson
Blue Football
Academy—Cole Stewart
Bartlett—Jay Polynice
Blooming Grove—Adam Tovar
Blooming Grove—Carter Grant
Cameron—Ryan Muniz
Chilton—JB Davis
Chilton—Braylen Fisher
Chilton—Luis Fernandez
Connally—Jesse Narvaez
Corsicana—Chris Degrate
Corsicana—Jesus Mendoza
Cranfills Gap—Trenton Roberson
Fairfield—Hayden Braswell
Florence—Victor Bonilla
Granger—Johnny Ryder
Groesbeck—Brendon Morrow
Holland—JC Chaney
Lometa—Donnie Smart
Lometa—DJ Smart
Lorena—Riley Boozer
Lorena—Casey Diserens
Marlin—Tremayne Richardson
Marlin—Tre Thomas
Methodist Home—Anthony Wilson
Mexia—Bryson Nowell
Midway—BJ Pitts
Midway—Blake Keith
Mount Calm—Peyton Morales
Rice—Ethan Gray
Rice—Adrian Santoyo
Rice—Zach Myers
Robinson—Austin Duron
Rogers—Riley Dolgener
Salado—Beau Hill
Salado—Aidan Wilson
Teague—Luke Stacks
Thrall—Tyrek Irvin
Thrall—Colter Hill
Thrall—Blair Neighbors
Waco—Julia Watkins
Waco—VaShawn Hall
Blue Volleyball
Blooming Grove—Kamryn Brown
Cameron—Kirsten Marin
Connally—Tatianna Jenkins
Fairfield—Audrey Archibald
Holland—Mary Zriczky
Jarrell—Mollie Berumen
Lorena—Abbie Tuyo
Meridian—America Ramirez
Salado—Lainey Taylor
Teague—Reagan Heggins
Texas Wind—Payton Faulkenbery
University—Ireland Starts
Blue Baseball
Bosqueville—Camden Hill
Corsicana—Adin Morehouse
Corsicana—Zane Petty
Fairfield—Kaden Crawford
Holland—Klay Pursche
Live Oak—Mason Peters
Lorena—Ryne Abel
Midway—Jake Weaver
Midway—Cayden Burch
Robinson—Kolten Saulters
Robinson—Gunnar Huffman
Rogers—Lucas Guzman
Salado—Nolan Williams
Salado—Josh Adams
University—Ismael Salazar
University—DaMarion Chambers
Valley Mills—Cooper Ewing
Waco—Jaden Haigood
Blue Softball
Academy—SunnyDale Thies
Blooming Grove—Kinley Skains
Bosqueville—Katie Branch
Cameron—Mia Wimmer
Corsicana—Brinly Burke
Fairfield—Chelsie Faughn
Florence—Kylie Bliton
Florence—Kami Bliton
Kerens—Kenadee Lynch
Killeen—Landry Sercy
Lorena—Kate Houser
Lorena—Alexis Nava
Midway Charlee Yourman
Midway—Shelby Smith
University—Serena Guardiola
Blue Basketball
Academy—Ellie Erwin
Blooming Grove—Bryson Fisher
Connally—AJ Ward
Fairfield—Kamren Griffin
Fairfield—Breyunna Dowell
Fairfield—Jarahle Daniels
Jarrell– Maria Bruce
Killeen—Walt Jackson
Lampasas—Nate Borchardt
LaVega—Randy Woolf, Jr.
Lorena—Andrew Brittain
Lorena—Tristin Curry
Mildred—Kenli Dalton
Rice—Alyssa Claxton
Rosebud-Lott JP Reyna
Salado—Kenslee Konarik
Red Football
Belton—Seth Morgan
Belton—Trent West
Belton—Jackson Englke
Bruceville-Eddy—Colby Tolbert
Bruceville-Eddy—Hunter Diaz
Bruceville-Eddy—Hunter Carter
Clifton—Robert Goodman
Copperas Cove—Wyatt Nelson
Copperas Cove—Mac Roberts
Crawford—Wyatt Ripley
Dawson—Hunter Boatright
Ellison—Dominick Allsion
Ellison—Rance Ledet
Ellison—Armando Molina
Frost—Levi Fuller
Frost—JD Hendricks
Frost—Gustavo Ibarra
Gatesville—Jaiden Gomez
Gatesville—Evan Hanson
Hamilton—Jaydon Watson
Hamilton—Jose Najera
Hamilton—Taylor Long
Harker Heights—Ezra Davidson
Harker Heights—Marcus Maple
Hico—Brendon Taylor
Hillsboro—Frankie Montoya
Hillsboro– Anthony Gutierrez
Holy Trinity—Zaylin Blackwood
Holy Trinity—Trent Lockhart
Hubbard—Daniel Torres
Italy—Julius Williams
Italy—Omar DeLaHoya
McGregor—Koby Reineke
McGregor– Chad Lorenz
Oglesby—Matthew Castillo
Parkview—Josh Gaddy
Riesel—Wyatt Drews
Shoemaker—Jamil Knight
Temple—Nyles Moreland
Troy—Jace Carr
Troy—Brady Mays
Vanguard—Marlow Welch
West—Joseph Pendleton
Whitney—Kolt Byrd
Wortham—Caleb Betts
Red Cheer
Abbott—Kennedy Janek
Crawford—Emily Pearson
Hamilton—Skylar Carr
Harker Heights—Meghan Sholes
Hillsboro—Brylee Tucker
Hubbard—Carley MacLeod
Italy—Brooklyn Steinmetz
Italy—Morgan Brown
McGregor—Aleah Keith
Vanguard—Haydin Davis
Red Volleyball
Bremond—Lyndsie McBride
China Spring—Dylan Birkes
Coolidge—Morgan Ward
Copperas Cove—Emma Wasiak
Copperas Cove—Kyra Gaston
Crawford—Katie Warden
Crawford—Lexi Moody
Frost—Kyra Cerda
Harker Heights—Kayla Williams
Hillsboro—Reygan Cox
Troy—Graycee Mosley
West—Dayla Woodarad
Red Baseball
Axtell—Jayme Wooley
Belton—Josh Westbrook
Central Texas—Braxton Richardson
China Spring—Kolby Killough
China Spring—Brayden Faulkner
China Spring—Trace Necessary
Grandview—Donnie Dycus
Harker Heights– Easton Culp
Harker Heights—Tanner Wells
Hubbard—Shelby Noppeney
McGregor—Cooper Burgess
Riesel– Levi Cook
Temple—Johnny Donoso
Troy—Johnny Stubblefield
West—Batsell Bates
West—Gage Gordon
Whitney –Jaxon Montgomery
Red Softball
Belton—Mckenzie Drake
Bremond—Kylee Pierce
Bruceville-Eddy—Priscilla Alvarez
China Spring—Lindsey Wilcox
China Spring—Rue Sheehan
Clifton—Karyme Fuentes
Clifton—Kasandra Gaona
Crawford—Kylie Ray
Italy—Cadence Hopgood
Italy—Emily Janek
Temple—Chloe Prentiss
Troy—Layni Tanner
West—Laison Uptmor
West—Maddison Uptmor
Red Basketball
Abbott—Kaitlyn Nors
China Spring—Lily Reynolds
China Spring—Kayla Peoples