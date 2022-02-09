 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FCA unveils rosters for Victory Bowl football and other games
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

{{featured_button_text}}

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed the rosters for the upcoming Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday, and as usual many of the area’s brightest senior stars will participate.

The football rosters include the likes of West all-state defender Joseph Pendleton, McGregor’s prolific rusher Chad Lorenz and Midway’s hard-nosed lineman Blake Keith.

Super Centex Volleyball Co-Players of the Year Lexi Moody of Crawford and Abbie Tuyo of Lorena will both play in the Victory Bowl, on opposite sides of the net. China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner will play college football at Lamar, but not before the slugging catcher takes part in the Victory Bowl baseball game, alongside teammates Kolby Killough and Trace Necessary.

The inaugural Victory Bowl basketball all-star games will feature many of the area’s top players, including La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. and West’s Kirk Zuehlke in the boys’ contest and China Spring’s Lily Reynolds and Kayla Peoples and Fairfield’s Breyunna Dowell for the girls.

Super Centex Victory Bowl Rosters

Blue Cheer

Bosqueville—Hadleigh Gillett

Bosqueville—Jordyn Thomas

Cameron—Brandi Drake

Cameron—Dixie Lasher

Chilton—Kaylee Spruiell

Evant—Emiliegh Burton

Iredell—Brianna Benitez

Iredell—Morgan Davis

Killeen—Jessica Ludwig

Killeen—Ja’Liyah Strevenson

Blue Football

Academy—Cole Stewart

Bartlett—Jay Polynice

Blooming Grove—Adam Tovar

Blooming Grove—Carter Grant

Cameron—Ryan Muniz

Chilton—JB Davis

Chilton—Braylen Fisher

Chilton—Luis Fernandez

Connally—Jesse Narvaez

Corsicana—Chris Degrate

Corsicana—Jesus Mendoza

Cranfills Gap—Trenton Roberson

Fairfield—Hayden Braswell

Florence—Victor Bonilla

Granger—Johnny Ryder

Groesbeck—Brendon Morrow

Holland—JC Chaney

Lometa—Donnie Smart

Lometa—DJ Smart

Lorena—Riley Boozer

Lorena—Casey Diserens

Marlin—Tremayne Richardson

Marlin—Tre Thomas

Methodist Home—Anthony Wilson

Mexia—Bryson Nowell

Midway—BJ Pitts

Midway—Blake Keith

Mount Calm—Peyton Morales

Rice—Ethan Gray

Rice—Adrian Santoyo

Rice—Zach Myers

Robinson—Austin Duron

Rogers—Riley Dolgener

Salado—Beau Hill

Salado—Aidan Wilson

Teague—Luke Stacks

Thrall—Tyrek Irvin

Thrall—Colter Hill

Thrall—Blair Neighbors

Waco—Julia Watkins

Waco—VaShawn Hall

Blue Volleyball

Blooming Grove—Kamryn Brown

Cameron—Kirsten Marin

Connally—Tatianna Jenkins

Fairfield—Audrey Archibald

Holland—Mary Zriczky

Jarrell—Mollie Berumen

Lorena—Abbie Tuyo

Meridian—America Ramirez

Salado—Lainey Taylor

Teague—Reagan Heggins

Texas Wind—Payton Faulkenbery

University—Ireland Starts

Blue Baseball

Bosqueville—Camden Hill

Corsicana—Adin Morehouse

Corsicana—Zane Petty

Fairfield—Kaden Crawford

Holland—Klay Pursche

Live Oak—Mason Peters

Lorena—Ryne Abel

Midway—Jake Weaver

Midway—Cayden Burch

Robinson—Kolten Saulters

Robinson—Gunnar Huffman

Rogers—Lucas Guzman

Salado—Nolan Williams

Salado—Josh Adams

University—Ismael Salazar

University—DaMarion Chambers

Valley Mills—Cooper Ewing

Waco—Jaden Haigood

Blue Softball

Academy—SunnyDale Thies

Blooming Grove—Kinley Skains

Bosqueville—Katie Branch

Cameron—Mia Wimmer

Corsicana—Brinly Burke

Fairfield—Chelsie Faughn

Florence—Kylie Bliton

Florence—Kami Bliton

Kerens—Kenadee Lynch

Killeen—Landry Sercy

Lorena—Kate Houser

Lorena—Alexis Nava

Midway Charlee Yourman

Midway—Shelby Smith

University—Serena Guardiola

Blue Basketball

Academy—Ellie Erwin

Blooming Grove—Bryson Fisher

Connally—AJ Ward

Fairfield—Kamren Griffin

Fairfield—Breyunna Dowell

Fairfield—Jarahle Daniels

Jarrell– Maria Bruce

Killeen—Walt Jackson

Lampasas—Nate Borchardt

LaVega—Randy Woolf, Jr.

Lorena—Andrew Brittain

Lorena—Tristin Curry

Mildred—Kenli Dalton

Rice—Alyssa Claxton

Rosebud-Lott JP Reyna

Salado—Kenslee Konarik

Red Football

Belton—Seth Morgan

Belton—Trent West

Belton—Jackson Englke

Bruceville-Eddy—Colby Tolbert

Bruceville-Eddy—Hunter Diaz

Bruceville-Eddy—Hunter Carter

Clifton—Robert Goodman

Copperas Cove—Wyatt Nelson

Copperas Cove—Mac Roberts

Crawford—Wyatt Ripley

Dawson—Hunter Boatright

Ellison—Dominick Allsion

Ellison—Rance Ledet

Ellison—Armando Molina

Frost—Levi Fuller

Frost—JD Hendricks

Frost—Gustavo Ibarra

Gatesville—Jaiden Gomez

Gatesville—Evan Hanson

Hamilton—Jaydon Watson

Hamilton—Jose Najera

Hamilton—Taylor Long

Harker Heights—Ezra Davidson

Harker Heights—Marcus Maple

Hico—Brendon Taylor

Hillsboro—Frankie Montoya

Hillsboro– Anthony Gutierrez

Holy Trinity—Zaylin Blackwood

Holy Trinity—Trent Lockhart

Hubbard—Daniel Torres

Italy—Julius Williams

Italy—Omar DeLaHoya

McGregor—Koby Reineke

McGregor– Chad Lorenz

Oglesby—Matthew Castillo

Parkview—Josh Gaddy

Riesel—Wyatt Drews

Shoemaker—Jamil Knight

Temple—Nyles Moreland

Troy—Jace Carr

Troy—Brady Mays

Vanguard—Marlow Welch

West—Joseph Pendleton

Whitney—Kolt Byrd

Wortham—Caleb Betts

Red Cheer

Abbott—Kennedy Janek

Crawford—Emily Pearson

Hamilton—Skylar Carr

Harker Heights—Meghan Sholes

Hillsboro—Brylee Tucker

Hubbard—Carley MacLeod

Italy—Brooklyn Steinmetz

Italy—Morgan Brown

McGregor—Aleah Keith

Vanguard—Haydin Davis

Red Volleyball

Bremond—Lyndsie McBride

China Spring—Dylan Birkes

Coolidge—Morgan Ward

Copperas Cove—Emma Wasiak

Copperas Cove—Kyra Gaston

Crawford—Katie Warden

Crawford—Lexi Moody

Frost—Kyra Cerda

Harker Heights—Kayla Williams

Hillsboro—Reygan Cox

Troy—Graycee Mosley

West—Dayla Woodarad

Red Baseball

Axtell—Jayme Wooley

Belton—Josh Westbrook

Central Texas—Braxton Richardson

China Spring—Kolby Killough

China Spring—Brayden Faulkner

China Spring—Trace Necessary

Grandview—Donnie Dycus

Harker Heights– Easton Culp

Harker Heights—Tanner Wells

Hubbard—Shelby Noppeney

McGregor—Cooper Burgess

Riesel– Levi Cook

Temple—Johnny Donoso

Troy—Johnny Stubblefield

West—Batsell Bates

West—Gage Gordon

Whitney –Jaxon Montgomery

Red Softball

Belton—Mckenzie Drake

Bremond—Kylee Pierce

Bruceville-Eddy—Priscilla Alvarez

China Spring—Lindsey Wilcox

China Spring—Rue Sheehan

Clifton—Karyme Fuentes

Clifton—Kasandra Gaona

Crawford—Kylie Ray

Italy—Cadence Hopgood

Italy—Emily Janek

Temple—Chloe Prentiss

Troy—Layni Tanner

West—Laison Uptmor

West—Maddison Uptmor

Red Basketball

Abbott—Kaitlyn Nors

China Spring—Lily Reynolds

China Spring—Kayla Peoples

Coolidge—Kitty Hatton

Copperas Cove—Samaria Bostick

Crawford—Huston Hall

Hillsboro—Landen Timbes

Itasca—Leilani Sisior

McGregor—Deja Thredgill

Oglesby—Blake Thompson

Shoemaker—Jezrael DeJesus

Shoemaker—Antwone Gonzales

Temple—Nyteria Colbert

West—Kirk Zuehlke

