FCA unveils rosters for Victory Bowl football and other games

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed the rosters for the upcoming Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday, and as usual many of the area’s brightest senior stars will participate.

The football rosters include the likes of West all-state defender Joseph Pendleton, McGregor’s prolific rusher Chad Lorenz and Midway’s hard-nosed lineman Blake Keith.

Super Centex Volleyball Co-Players of the Year Lexi Moody of Crawford and Abbie Tuyo of Lorena will both play in the Victory Bowl, on opposite sides of the net. China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner will play college football at Lamar, but not before the slugging catcher takes part in the Victory Bowl baseball game, alongside teammates Kolby Killough and Trace Necessary.

The inaugural Victory Bowl basketball all-star games will feature many of the area’s top players, including La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. and West’s Kirk Zuehlke in the boys’ contest and China Spring’s Lily Reynolds and Kayla Peoples and Fairfield’s Breyunna Dowell for the girls.