FCA Victory Bowl activities commence Wednesday

2021 FCA Victory Bowl (copy)

Crawford's Tanner Merenda (right) pulls in a 46-yard pass against Cranfills Gap's Cason Cox (left) in the 2021 Victory Bowl.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

For dozens of Central Texas athletes, it’s time to tug on the reds and blues, as Super Centex Victory Bowl week has arrived.

Organized by and benefiting the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Victory Bowl features all-star games for graduating Central Texas seniors in girls’ and boys’ basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball and football.

The athletes will begin gathering Wednesday morning at University High School for orientation and photos. They’ll start practicing Wednesday before dispersing for a variety of activities over the next several days, including meals, Bible studies and pep rallies.

The inaugural Victory Bowl basketball contests are scheduled for 5 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys) Thursday at West High School. Mary Hardin-Baylor will host the seventh annual baseball and softball games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while the 14th annual football game is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium. The action culminates with the ninth annual volleyball game at 3 p.m. Saturday at University High School.

