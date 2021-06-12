FCA Victory Bowl: Stephenson spikes exclamation point on senior year

When the FCA Victory Bowl volleyball match ended, there were plenty of smiles and hugs and group pictures with players from both sides of the net.

The scene encompassed the spirit of the event.

But during the match, the Blue team was playing to win. Boosted by the connection of four of its players, the Blues won in straight sets, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18, on Saturday afternoon at the Midway High School Arena.

Live Oak’s Leah Stephenson, the match MVP, had an ace for the penultimate point that put Blue up by six. She served it out as the Reds had a miscue on set point, finishing off one of the more dramatic senior years for a Central Texas athlete.

Stephenson collapsed during a November basketball game due to a cardiac event. Her life was saved by an on-site AED at the Live Oak gym and less than a week later she received a defibrillator. She returned to the basketball court in January and participated in the full slate of FCA Victory Bowl events this week.