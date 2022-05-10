Fear not, West vaulter's backbone is even stiffer than her poles

WEST — Back in the mid-1990s, you couldn’t walk down the street without spotting some teenager wearing a No Fear brand T-shirt.

That’s a little before Laney Kucera’s time. But she seems like the perfect fit to bring No Fear back into fashion.

Like many pole vaulters, the West High School junior is part athlete, part daredevil. Plenty of people who gravitate to the vaulting runway would admit to having a screw or two unhinged.

“She’s pretty fearless,” said West girls’ track coach Chandler Hejl, when asked what makes Kucera special as a vaulter. “You definitely have to have some of that in you.”

The question was then posed to Kucera herself: Is that a fair description? Are you fearless?

“Very,” she said, laughing.

Kucera will try to fling herself ever higher into the air on her most ambitious skydiving mission yet this week when she competes at the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. She’ll be joined at state by her teammate Makayla Pavelka, a double qualifier in the Class 3A long jump and triple jump. Pavelka, a Pittsburg (Kan.) State signee, won silver medals in both events last year, so she’ll travel to the state capital with no shortage of motivation. (West’s boys will also send a contingent to Austin behind its 4x200 relay team and Wyatt Wolf in the individual 200.)

Kucera first found her way to the pole vault pit as a seventh grader at West. Her older sister had given vaulting a try, so she tagged along and figured, why not me?

“I started going out there and doing it with her and really started to like it,” Laney said. “Once I got to eighth grade I started doing lessons.”

Wise move. The vault distinguishes itself in the world of track and field simply because it’s so inherently technical. You can’t just be fast and excel. Some high school programs don’t even allow participants in the vault simply because they don’t employ a coach who knows enough about the event to teach it.

Kucera has learned enough between her coaches at West and her personal instructors in the Austin area to separate herself as one of 3A’s most vigorous vaulters. Nevertheless, there are always new things to learn, new techniques to hone.

“Fully get upside down. I’m still working on that,” Kucera said. “I’ve got to trust myself more on the pole, being on the back side of the runway.”

Kucera pocketed a bronze medal as a sophomore at the 2021 state meet, after missing the chance to qualify as a freshman when COVID-19 halted the spring sports seasons. This year she has continued to climb to new summits.

She finished third at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays amid a star-studded field. Fortunately, that gave her some valuable experience at the Myers Stadium pit.

At the area-round meet between Districts 17 and 18, she ascended to a new personal record of 12-6 in grabbing gold. At the Region III-3A meet at Midway two weeks ago, Kucera won easily to punch her state ticket, clearing 12-0, a full two feet above the next-closest competitor.

This week at state Kucera wants to take the elevator up another floor or two. She is targeting a height of 13-0, which would break the 3A state record and likely carry her to the top of the medal stand to boot.

Her coach wouldn’t put it past her.

“She’s doing really good,” Hejl said. “There’s some people up there that are close with her as far as getting down to state. But as far as the region went, she blew it out of the water. … Hopefully she can take it all. She’s got the potential to do it. We just hope it all comes together.”

In her free time, Kucera enjoys hunting and riding horses. Given her level of fearlessness, you can almost picture her straddling the back of a bull.

Still, most of her time these days is spent challenging herself to raise the bar. Kucera’s personal coach in Austin recently switched her to some bigger 13-6 poles, which could give her the extra power she needs to achieve her state goals.

There is a certain level of camaraderie found around the competitors surrounding the pole vault pit. Call it the Sisterhood of the Traveling Heights. To an extent, you’re all in this crazy life together, Kucera said.

“Everyone that is there knows everyone in the vault world, it feels like,” she said. “We all talk to each other and calm each other down when we’re vaulting.”

But fear not: Kucera’s competitive spirit is through the roof. When asked whether she still wants to win even as she’s encouraging and cheering on her fellow competitors, a sly smile crept across her face.

“Always,” she said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.