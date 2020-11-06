Felder leads University past Joshua, 48-42

University quarterback Tydreun Felder showcased his arm and his legs Friday night, throwing for 198 and rushing for another 110 while leading his Trojans to a 48-42 victory over Joshua at Waco Isd Stadium.
Using the entire field as his ally, Felder repeatedly escaped the pocket and hit receivers on the run. And when he had time to throw the ball, he hit them in stride down the sideline.
For good measure, he also led University in rushing yards.
Felder, who totaled five touchdowns and overcame 15 Trojan penalties totaling 155 yards, had University head coach Rodney Smith all smiles after the game.
“He led us to a victory tonight,” Smith said. “He’s young and does it when it needs to be done. He can throw the ball, he can run the ball. He’s a special talent and the sky is the limit for him. He can do whatever he wants to go do.”
Felder’s two first-half throwing touchdowns came on deep balls to Jaylen Marshall and Nik Sanders. After Felder ran for a 12-yard score and Brenden Dupree recovered a Felder fumble that tumbled forward into the end zone, University had hung 26 points on the board.
Gaining confidence in the offense, the Trojan defense allowed just 14 points in the first 24 minutes. After Joshua quarterback Noah Smith fell forward for a short score and Mahdi Abdallah ran one in from 37 yards out, the University defense forced two turnovers and allowed just 19 yards the rest of the half.
“We were able to get a couple of turnovers and the offense was able to go get some scores off those turnovers,” Smith said. “First and second half, the defense stepped up and got the stops we needed.”
Felder scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on the Trojans’ opening drive of the second half from 19 yards out. Felder’s third came just a few possessions later from the one.
The Trojans were able to get running back Joseph Carpenter going in the third quarter, as the senior totaled 75 yards in the second half after just seven rushing yards in the first two quarters.
Joshua (1-6) didn’t go away quietly, though, as Smith and receiver Tyler Stone hooked up four times for scores in the second half, the last a four-yard score down on fourth down to put the Owls to within six points. But the onside kick was unsuccessful, allowing University put the game away.
Smith, who completed his first pass in the third quarter, finished the night with 163 yards, while Stone grabbed eight balls for 123 yards.
“Tonight belonged to the Trojans—Homecoming 2020, with everything that’s going on, our kids found a way to pull it out when we had to,” Smith said. “I don’t care if it was by one point or 50, we will take it.”
The Trojans improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in district play.
