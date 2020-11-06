Felder leads University past Joshua, 48-42

“We were able to get a couple of turnovers and the offense was able to go get some scores off those turnovers,” Smith said. “First and second half, the defense stepped up and got the stops we needed.”

Felder scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on the Trojans’ opening drive of the second half from 19 yards out. Felder’s third came just a few possessions later from the one.

The Trojans were able to get running back Joseph Carpenter going in the third quarter, as the senior totaled 75 yards in the second half after just seven rushing yards in the first two quarters.

Joshua (1-6) didn’t go away quietly, though, as Smith and receiver Tyler Stone hooked up four times for scores in the second half, the last a four-yard score down on fourth down to put the Owls to within six points. But the onside kick was unsuccessful, allowing University put the game away.

Smith, who completed his first pass in the third quarter, finished the night with 163 yards, while Stone grabbed eight balls for 123 yards.

“Tonight belonged to the Trojans—Homecoming 2020, with everything that’s going on, our kids found a way to pull it out when we had to,” Smith said. “I don’t care if it was by one point or 50, we will take it.”

The Trojans improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in district play.