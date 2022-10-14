Ferris gets away with it, slipping past Hillsboro, 42-35

HILLSBORO — Ferris won the battle of District 4-4A Div. II unbeatens Friday night, edging Hillsboro 42-35, with just enough offense and one big defensive play to win the tight district game at Hillsboro’s Eagle Stadium.

Hillsboro is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district, while Ferris improves to 2-5 and 2-0 in league action.

After Ferris scored on another long drive, for a 35-28 lead, Hillsboro appeared to be driving for the tie midway through the fourth quarter when disaster struck.

The Eagles moved the ball down to the Yellowjackets’ 35-yard-line, but a personal foul pushed them back to midfield. Then on the next play, quarterback Austin Cook went back to pass on a crossing route, when Ferris linebacker Marc Anthony Calderon stepped in front of the pass and rumbled 68 yards for an interception return touchdown for a 42-28 lead with 6:56 left in the game.

While Hillsboro came back on a Cook-to-DeAundre Sanders 65-yard pass-and-run late in the game, it was not enough for the win.

“I’m proud of their effort, but disappointed on the big plays they let go. We have to learn to play as a team not as individuals,” said Hillsboro head coach Steve Almuete.

Just like the first half, Hillsboro scored first after halftime. Ezrian Emory and Saunders took turns steadily moving the ball down the field on runs and receptions before Saunders took a pass down to the one-yard-line.

From there Cook took the ball around the end for a touchdown to tie the score 21-21.

Both teams scored before the end of the third quarter: Ferris on a 71-yard bomb for a brief 28-21 lead, then Hillsboro came right back with a 68-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass, Cook to Anthony Brown, making it 28-28 after another Juan Gonzalez extra point at the end of the third quarter.

Hillsboro scored early and late in the first half in an entertaining opening two quarters which ended with the visitors ahead, 21-14.

The Eagles won the opening coin flip, but choose to take to ball, but proved that the right choice with three quick first downs running and passing, helped by a face-mask personal foul.

Hillsboro’s Saunders caught a pass from quarterback Cook down to the 4-yard-line and on the next play Cook appeared to have scored the first TD of the game, but the play was called back by a holding call.

The home team was unable to overcome the penalty and a fourth-down pass in the end zone fell incomplete, turning the ball over to Ferris.

But on the Yellowjackets’ third offensive play, Emory intercepted a Ferris pass and Hillsboro was back in business at the Yellowjackets’ 20-yard-line.

This time, Hillsboro did not mess around, with Cook bowling over from three yards out on fourth down for an early 7-0 led after a Gonzalez extra point kick.

Ferris came back after 46-yard pass to Dylan Clark and a four-yard touchdown pass from Clark.

After another long Ferris drive and a 14-7 lead, it didn’t take Hillsboro long to respond. Cook was masterful running the offense both running and passing and capped the drive with a brilliant fourth-down pass Darrian Hodge covering 28 yards for a 14-14 tie midway through the second quarter.

Coach’s son Nathan Greek threw his second touchdown pass of the night with only 2:47 left in the first half, a 28-yard-catch by Tommy Dixon for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead.

Hillsboro took over with only 2:12 left of the first half clock. Landon Williamson completed catches covering 19 and 14 yards, his third double-figure catch of the first half. His final catch carried to ball to the Ferris 18, but only two seconds were left before half. A short catch by Hodge was not enough for the end zone before time ran out.