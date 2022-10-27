Fighting like Mom: West's Paxton draws inspiration from mother's cancer battle

WEST — Every October, sports teams across the country pin on their pink ribbons and don their pink socks and bandanas and sometimes pink jerseys to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For West junior Easton Paxton, wearing pink on the field hit a little different this year, as his mother Tina has been fighting her own battle with breast cancer.

“So last year, around basketball season she comes home, and it’s just a little bump in the road,” Paxton said. “I mean, she’s fighting through it. She’s a fighter. There’s nothing that’s going to stop her from keeping fighting, and we’re going to be there with her all the way.”

The Paxtons have been part of the West community for years. Sports provide a common thread for the family, as Easton and his brothers all have played for various Trojan teams. His oldest brother Mason played baseball for Hill College in nearby Hillsboro and from there signed to play for Louisiana Tech, wrapping up in the 2016 season, and his brother Griffin played baseball at McLennan Community College before joining the UTSA Roadrunners squad.

“That whole family is an athletic family and they bleed red and black in whatever we’re doing, whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, anything we do,” said West head coach and athletic director David Woodard. “It's been awesome to be able to have the support from them, and be able to come out here each and every night and play hard and have the success that we've had.”

It’s been a breakout season for Easton Paxton on the football field, as he’s become a key player for West on both sides of the ball. He leads the Trojans in receiving yards with 447 on 22 catches and has scored six touchdowns, the most recent of which was an 86-yard reception in last week's 38-21 road win over Grandview. Defensively, he’s been disruptive with five interceptions on the year, the most in Central Texas, which included a 100-yard pick six against the Zebras, his pink T-shirt flapping underneath his jersey.

“He’s kind of that guy that gives the team a little bit of energy and gives the team a little bit of spark no matter what we’re doing,” Woodard said. “Defensively, last year was really good, and he's kind of picked up where he left off. I think the biggest change is offensively. He's given been given the opportunity to be a guy that makes plays in our offense, and he's stepped up and has done a great job of doing that.”

Paxton stepped into a role that was left open after the departure of Wyatt Wolf, who was one of West’s most prolific playmakers last season. Easton noted that he learned a lot from Wolf in his progression as a football player and big-play threat.

“Last year, he taught me everything I know right now,” Paxton said. “He was like my role model last year, and he kind of made me into who I am today on the field. … Last year I just played one way (on defense). It was kind of easy, I guess, and this year I’m playing both ways. It's just fun. It's always fun.”

The main goal in Paxton’s mind this year is to help his team to a state title, but every time he’s on the field he’s supported and inspired by his mother. He added that his teammates have stood alongside him in his "Play for Mom" mindset.

It's really like Tina has a whole set of Trojan sons, because Easton considers his teammates family.

“She’s been there through everything,” Paxton said of his mother. “I love her so much. This season is for her. All the boys do it for me and we’re going to go show out for her.”

It’s an honor (playing for West). I mean, we’re all boys. We love each other. We’re family. There’s nothing else to it but family.”